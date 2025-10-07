Don't buy a new speaker or headphones for your PS5 — buy this UGREEN USB adapter instead

The Amazon October Prime Day presents itself as a great opportunity to upgrade any tech you've been meaning to get for a while. Audio accessories like Bluetooth speakers and headphones for your PlayStation 5 might be on the list. I'm here to tell you to save your money and spend some spare pocket change on something better.

Sony doesn't allow you to connect any first-party or third-party audio accessories to the PS5 via the console's Bluetooth. There's actually a good reason for that, but more on that later. The most crucial bit of information is this: you don't need to splurge hundreds of dollars just to get a dedicated Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones that'll rely on an adapter or cable anyway!

Instead, you can get the UGREEN USB-C Bluetooth Adapter for PS5 and use any of your existing Bluetooth speakers, headphones, or earbuds with your PlayStation 5. It doesn't even reduce the audio quality, because this super affordable dongle has the latest specifications that allow for high-quality audio playback. You can get it for even cheaper with this Prime Big Deal Days offer, saving you $8.40 so you can grab the dongle for $21.59 at Amazon.

Coming back to the frustrating question — why can't you connect any Bluetooth audio accessories directly to your PS5? The answer can be found on Sony's own support forum.

Well, the reason the PS5 doesn’t support Bluetooth Audio connections is because of possible latency performance and bandwidth. Bluetooth is a wonderful technology with an ever-increasing potential, but it currently comes with important limitations when gaming.

As your wireless controller connects through Bluetooth to the PS5, it already takes up Bluetooth bandwidth, and adding wireless audio might lead to minute audio delays, impacting your gaming experience. The same applies to Bluetooth speakers. That’s why gaming headsets such as the Sony INZONE models use a USB dongle (or are wired).

As frustrating as it may sound, wired headphones aren't always an option. Not everyone has a pair, and not everyone is looking to buy one just to use with their gaming console. I found myself in this conundrum, wishing to use the spectacular Marshall Kilburn III with the PS5.

Sony recommends Bluetooth adapters, and I was looking for a quick solution. That's when I came upon this excellent dongle from UGREEN. The price is too good to pass on, even without the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount.

The UGREEN USB-C Bluetooth Adapter for PS5 is stupidly easy to set up and use. I was skeptic at first, I'm not going to lie, but the product worked just as smoothly as advertised. I highly recommend investing in one of these if you're in the same fix as I was.