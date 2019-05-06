The livestream is expected to last around 10 minutes, so the "extended" preview that we're getting of MediEvil doesn't sound like it'll be that long at all. PlayStation first announced a complete remake of the classic over six months ago.

Was the last State of Play livestream a letdown? Temper your expectations for this next one. PlayStation has announced that the second episode will take place this week and will feature an extended look at MediEvil along with some updates and announcements from other upcoming PS4 games.

You will be able to watch the second episode live worldwide on PlayStation's official social media channels across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook. It is set to take place on Thursday, May 9 at 3PM PT/6PM ET.

And don't get your hopes up for any news regarding the next-generation PlayStation. Though the company did recently reveal its specs (and it's looking like a best of a console), the State of Play blog announcement notes that Sony will not detail any of its upcoming PS5 plans. We'll need to wait a little longer for those, and since PlayStation won't be hosting a conference at E3 2019, it remains to be seen when we'll receive more information.

