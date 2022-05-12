How to watch Eurovision 2022: free stream guide and second semi-final info

The first night of the world's biggest song contest is over, so now's the time to make plans to watch Eurovision 2022 online. Ten countries successfully made it through the first round of semi finals, including Switzerland, Iceland, Portugal, and the country that's currently favored to win, Ukraine. This year's battle of the bands, a contest known for its special blend of thrilling, energetic, and sometimes cringe-worthy performances, follows Italy's victory in 2021 with Måneskin's "Zitti e buoni".

Many countries will be able to watch live coverage of Eurovision 2022 for free or nearly free, while a few others will need to tune in through a service like ExpressVPN. Night one is over, but viewers can watch the second semi-final tonight (Thursday) at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The final round will take place at the same time this Saturday. This grand finale will include those countries who have advanced by receiving the most votes and The Big Five — Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK — countries that are automatically entered into the final round of the competition.

Among the countries that have advanced so far, most of the buzz has swirled around Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, a hip-hop group that wowed audiences with a track called "Stefania", and the masked Norwegian group Subwoolfer, who brought down the house with their single "Give That Wolf a Banana". The second semi-final will feature an anticipated performance from Finland's The Rasmus, who will be playing a track called "Jezebel". Now that you know a little bit about what to expect from this year's song entries, let's dive into all the ways you can live stream Eurovision 2022 semi-final 2 from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the USA

Peacock TV - Starting at $4.99/month American viewers can stream the rest of the song contest live through the Premium Plan on the NBC streaming service Peacock. Coverage starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday and Saturday. In addition to a live stream of Eurovision 2022, Peacock has live sports, reality shows like The Voice, and popular TV series like The Office.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the UK

BBC iPlayer - FREE for subscribers UK residents are lucky enough to be able to watch Eurovision 2022 for free, as long as they have a BBC iPlayer account. The streaming service is available on loads of devices and will start airing live coverage of the second semi-final at 8pm BST on Thursday, May 12th. If you're out of the country when the show starts, you can still sign into BBC iPlayer using a VPN. More info on that below.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN: Try it risk-free for a month As we mentioned above, if you're travelling during Eurovision 2022 and unable to access your streaming services because of geo-blocks, the best way to watch the contest is through ExpressVPN. Not only did we list it as the overall best VPN service, but it's currently offering a 30-day trial with a money-back guarantee, so you could potentially stream Eurovision 2022 and cancel your account once the performances are over. If you do decide to hold on to your ExpressVPN account after this week, you can expect to receive great customer service, consistent speeds, and reliable security when browsing the web from anywhere on Earth. Plans start at $6.67/month, which is a 49% discount from their normal rate.

If you just signed up for Peacock to watch Eurovision 2022, don't cancel your subscription just yet. Finish out the month and check out our list of the best Peacock shows available right now to find your next favorite series.