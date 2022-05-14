How to watch Eurovision live stream for free: 2022 Grand Final online viewing guide

The Grand Final is tonight, so it's your last chance to watch Eurovision 2022 online before the winning country takes home the prize. So far we've seen two nights of music, with performances that range from slightly eclectic to completely ridiculous, and tonight is sure to take things to a whole new level. 25 bands are left and Ukraine is currently favored to win, but who will ultimately take home the prize?

Watch Eurovision live stream online from anywhere

Many countries will be able to watch live coverage of Eurovision 2022 for free or nearly free, while a few others will need to tune in through a service like ExpressVPN. The semi-finals are over, but viewers can watch the 25 qualifying bands in the Grand Final tonight (Saturday) at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The final event includes countries who have advanced by receiving the most votes and The Big Five — Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK — countries that are automatically entered into the final round of the competition.

Among the countries that have advanced so far, most of the buzz has swirled around Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, a hip-hop group that wowed audiences with a track called "Stefania", and the masked Norwegian group Subwoolfer, who have brought down the house with their wacky (and frustratingly addictive) single "Give That Wolf a Banana". Now that you know a little bit about what to expect from this year's song entries, let's dive into all the ways you can live stream the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the USA

Peacock TV - Starting at $4.99/month American viewers can stream the final night of the song contest live through the Premium Plan on the NBC streaming service Peacock. Coverage starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday and Saturday. In addition to a live stream of Eurovision 2022, Peacock has live sports, reality shows like The Voice, and popular TV series like The Office.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the UK

BBC iPlayer - FREE for subscribers UK residents are lucky enough to be able to watch Eurovision 2022 for free, as long as they have a BBC iPlayer account. The streaming service is available on loads of devices and will start airing live coverage of the Grand Final tonight at 8pm BST. If you're out of the country when the show starts, you can still sign into BBC iPlayer using a VPN. More info on that below.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN: Try it risk-free for a month As we mentioned above, if you're travelling during Eurovision 2022 and unable to access your streaming services because of geo-blocks, the best way to watch the contest is through ExpressVPN. Not only did we list it as the overall best VPN service, but it's currently offering a 30-day trial with a money-back guarantee, so you could potentially stream Eurovision 2022 and cancel your account once tonight's final is over. If you do decide to hold on to your ExpressVPN account after this weekend, you can expect to receive great customer service, consistent speeds, and reliable security when browsing the web from anywhere on Earth. Plans start at $6.67/month, which is a 49% discount from their normal rate.

