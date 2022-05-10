How to watch Eurovision 2022: free live stream guide, schedule, and predictions

Grab your favorite popcorn, your best wireless headphones, and your most accepting attitude, it's time to watch Eurovision 2022 online. The world's biggest battle of the bands, known for its special blend of thrilling, energetic, and sometimes cringe-worthy performances, is back following Italy's victory in 2021 with Måneskin's "Zitti e buoni". Who is going to take home the prize this year? We have some thoughts, but in the meantime, we'll tell you how to watch Eurovision 2022 live from anywhere, alongside a look at dates, times, and everything else you need to know.

Many countries will be able to watch live coverage of Eurovision 2022 for free or nearly free, while a few others will need to tune in through a service like ExpressVPN. The song contest will take place in Turin, Italy over three nights this week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT — and there are many reasons to stream this year's show, even if you haven't watched past editions.

For one, there is a lot of anticipation swirling around Ukraine's submission "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra, a hip-hop group that's currently predicted to win the first place spot. Another buzzworthy performance is expected from 90's Finnish rock band The Rasmus (who will playing a track called "Jezebel") and newcomers Subwoolfer, who will be representing Norway with an energetic electropop song called "Give That Wolf a Banana". You can't make this stuff up. Now that you know a little bit about what to expect from this year's song entries, let's dive into all the ways you can live stream Eurovision 2022 from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the USA

Peacock TV - Starting at $4.99/month American viewers can stream the song contest live through the Premium Plan on the NBC streaming service Peacock. Coverage starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. In addition to a live stream of Eurovision 2022, Peacock has live sports, reality shows like The Voice, and popular TV series like The Office.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in the UK

BBC iPlayer - FREE for subscribers UK residents are lucky enough to be able to watch Eurovision 2022 for free, as long as they have a BBC iPlayer account. The streaming service is available on loads of devices and will start airing live coverage of the song contest at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 10th. If you're out of the country when the show starts, you can still sign into BBC iPlayer using a VPN. More info on that below.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN: Try it risk-free for a month As we mentioned above, if you're travelling during Eurovision 2022 and unable to access your streaming services because of geo-blocks, the best way to watch the contest is through ExpressVPN. Not only did we list it as the overall best VPN service, but it's currently offering a 30-day trial with a money-back guarantee, so you could potentially stream Eurovision 2022 and cancel your account once the performances are over. If you do decide to hold on to your ExpressVPN account after this week, you can expect to receive great customer service, consistent speeds, and reliable security when browsing the web from anywhere on Earth. Plans start at $6.67/month, which is a 49% discount from their normal rate.

