Untitled Goose GameSource: House House

  • Untitled Goose Game is coming to PS4.
  • It will release for PS4 on December 17, 2019.
  • It is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PC.

During Sony's last State of Play livestream for the year, it was revealed that Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 4 next week on December 17th. Now we can all live vicariously and be assholes to everyone in the local town.

Untitled Goose Game took the internet by storm when it was released and quickly became the source of popular memes on social media. We here at Android Central even named it one of the best new indie games to come out in 2019. Pick it up and see for yourself why it's so special and fun. Plus how many games have a dedicated honk button? Not many. And the controller light bar flashes orange when you do it!

Untitled Goose Game is not yet up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, but it costs $20 on PC and Nintendo Switch, and will cost the same on PS4. However, it is being offered at a special limited-time launch sale price for $15.

