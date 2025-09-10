TCL is bringing its NXTPAPER display tech to a smaller tablet
After ruling the large format, TCL's NXTPAPER is ready to go compact.
What you need to know
- TCL is bringing its paper-like NXTPAPER screen to a smaller, 8-inch tablet for the first time.
- A new leak points to the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G landing on Verizon with a straightforward design and essentials like USB-C, stereo speakers, and more.
- A dedicated NXTPAPER button lets you flip between color and monochrome E Ink-style modes on the fly.
TCL is shrinking its NXTPAPER display down to a smaller form. After showing up in phones and bigger tablets in the past, the display tech is now being tailored for a more compact tablet.
A new leak on X, courtesy of Evan Blass, points to the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G, a compact 8-inch tablet headed for Verizon (via 9to5Google). The pictures reveal a clean, no-nonsense build with practical touches like USB-C. There’s also a dedicated NXTPAPER button for quickly toggling screen modes.
TCL’s latest-generation NXTPAPER is a paper-style screen made for mobile devices. With a quick switch, it can mimic either a color or monochrome E Ink display.
It also packs eye-friendly perks like low blue light and zero flicker, and on stylus-ready models, jotting notes feels just like real pen on paper.
Filling the gap between phones and large tablets
TCL's NXTPAPER tech has so far lived in two extremes: pocket-sized phones and large-screen tablets. The sweet spot — a paperback-book-sized canvas — has been conspicuously empty.
The rumored 8-inch Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G aims to finally deliver that, pairing its signature paper-like display with a Verizon-friendly price that could move it from a niche feature to a mainstream choice.
Along with the name, the leak reveals the tablet's design: slim side bezels frame the screen, while the top and bottom are a bit thicker. It also confirms stereo speakers and, in a welcome move for some, a dedicated audio jack.
Furthermore, the leak confirms the tablet will include a combo SIM and microSD tray, which is standard fare for a 5G device. The right edge houses the NXTPAPER shortcut key and the rest of the buttons.
Performance remains a weak spot
The big drawback is still performance. TCL's habit of using modest hardware keeps these devices affordable, but it also holds them back from being true all-rounders.
With capable compact Android tablets finally making a comeback, TCL has no reason left to skimp on hardware.
