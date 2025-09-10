Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

TCL is bringing its paper-like NXTPAPER screen to a smaller, 8-inch tablet for the first time.

A new leak points to the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G landing on Verizon with a straightforward design and essentials like USB-C, stereo speakers, and more.

A dedicated NXTPAPER button lets you flip between color and monochrome E Ink-style modes on the fly.

TCL is shrinking its NXTPAPER display down to a smaller form. After showing up in phones and bigger tablets in the past, the display tech is now being tailored for a more compact tablet.

A new leak on X, courtesy of Evan Blass, points to the TCL Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G, a compact 8-inch tablet headed for Verizon (via 9to5Google). The pictures reveal a clean, no-nonsense build with practical touches like USB-C. There’s also a dedicated NXTPAPER button for quickly toggling screen modes.

TCL’s latest-generation NXTPAPER is a paper-style screen made for mobile devices. With a quick switch, it can mimic either a color or monochrome E Ink display.

It also packs eye-friendly perks like low blue light and zero flicker, and on stylus-ready models, jotting notes feels just like real pen on paper.

Filling the gap between phones and large tablets

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

TCL's NXTPAPER tech has so far lived in two extremes: pocket-sized phones and large-screen tablets. The sweet spot — a paperback-book-sized canvas — has been conspicuously empty.

The rumored 8-inch Tab 8 NXTPAPER 5G aims to finally deliver that, pairing its signature paper-like display with a Verizon-friendly price that could move it from a niche feature to a mainstream choice.

Along with the name, the leak reveals the tablet's design: slim side bezels frame the screen, while the top and bottom are a bit thicker. It also confirms stereo speakers and, in a welcome move for some, a dedicated audio jack.

Furthermore, the leak confirms the tablet will include a combo SIM and microSD tray, which is standard fare for a 5G device. The right edge houses the NXTPAPER shortcut key and the rest of the buttons.

Performance remains a weak spot

The big drawback is still performance. TCL's habit of using modest hardware keeps these devices affordable, but it also holds them back from being true all-rounders.

With capable compact Android tablets finally making a comeback, TCL has no reason left to skimp on hardware.