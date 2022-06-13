How to Watch Love Island UK in the US and beyond — your guide to week two
By Patrick Farmer published
It's only week two and things are already heating up.
The weekend is over, which means it's time to restock on popcorn and get ready to watch Love Island UK week two. The eighth season of the reality show kicked off last Monday with loads of drama right out of the gate. Just a few days ago, fishmonger Luca Bish decided to recouple with Gemma Owen (the daughter of legendary footballer Michael Owen), while Liam Llewellyn unexpectedly decided to leave the villa behind, becoming the first contestant of the season to do so. Taking his place, professional rugby player Jacques O'Neill arrived on the island on Day 6, creating some additional awkwardness because he used to date Gemma. Suffice to say, things are happening and week two is sure to be interesting. Feeling left out at the water cooler? Keep reading to find out how you can watch the eighth season of Love Island from wherever you are.
Fans in the UK are lucky enough to watch the new episodes for free as they air on ITV2, while folks living elsewhere will need to wait until the new season is released on a streaming service in their country. If you're a UK citizen who's travelling when the episodes drop, you can also access the ITV Hub through a VPN service like ExpressVPN. New episodes air every weeknight and Sundays, with Saturday nights being dedicated to unseen footage from previous episodes.
The eleven islanders featured this season include the overly confident business owner Davide Sanclimenti, tattooed fishmonger Luca Bish, and — the show's first-ever deaf contestant — model and dancer Tasha Ghouri. Keep reading for a complete look at the lineup, plus more info and links to stream the dating show.
How to watch Love Island in the UK
ITV2 and the ITV Hub | Free for UK residents (opens in new tab)
If you live in the United Kingdom, you're in luck. UK residents can watch new episodes of Love Island as they air on the channel ITV2 or stream the action on the ITV Hub for FREE. The eighth season launched last Monday, June 6th, and new episodes will continue to air every weeknight and Sundays at 9pm BST / 4pm ET. You can also tune in Saturday nights to watch "unseen bits" from previous episodes.
How to watch Love Island in the US
Hulu |Starting at $6.99/month (opens in new tab)
As with previous seasons, the eighth season of Love Island UK is expected to be added to the Hulu library at some point, we just don't know when. If past seasons are any indication, however, new episodes will be added once the current season has wrapped up. In the meantime, you can use Hulu to check out the American version of Love Island or other reality shows like The Kardashians.
If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, we'd also recommend looking into the Disney Bundle, which comes with access to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus for just $13.99/ month (opens in new tab).
How to watch Love Island from anywhere
ExpressVPN | Try it risk-free for 30 days, then $6.67/month (opens in new tab)
UK residents who happen to be travelling when the new season drops can get around geo-blocks and log into their ITV Hub account using a VPN. We called it the best VPN (opens in new tab) around so we obviously recommend ExpressVPN, but most options should be able to get the job done.
ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day trial that lets you try out the service with zero risk, just remember to set your home country to the UK so you can access ITV.
Current Love Island UK Season 8 contestants
|Name
|Age
|Occupation
|Amber Beckford
|24
|Nanny
|Luca Bish
|23
|Fishmonger
|Ikenna Ekwonna
|23
|Pharmaceutical salesperson
|Tasha Ghouri
|23
|Model/Dancer
|Dami Hope
|26
|Microbiologist
|Andrew Le Page
|27
|Real estate agent
|Gemma Owen
|19
|Dressage rider
|Indiyah Polack
|23
|Hotel waitress
|Davide Sanclimenti
|27
|Business owner
|Paige Thorne
|24
|Paramedic
|Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
|27
|Actor
|Afia Tonkmor
|25
|Lounge host
|Jacques O'Neill
|23
|Rugby player
Like we said above, Love Island UK season 8 isn't available on Hulu just yet, but if you're still interested in learning about the service, check out our complete Hulu and Hulu Live TV guide to see if it's a good fit.
Patrick (he/him) is a Deals and Commerce Writer at Android Central. In his past life as a freelancer, he covered everything from book reviews to buying guides, and now he's finally settled down with the goal of saving you money. When he's not writing, Patrick is probably hiking the Colorado wilderness, sipping on craft beer, or hanging out with his polydactyl cat.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.