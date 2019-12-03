It's no secret that Sony has been on a roll with the PlayStation 4. However, all of its previous consoles including the PlayStation 3, have sold really well. On November 7, Guinness World Records certified PlayStation as the best-selling home console brand with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. This is quite the achievement and let's hope that it continues with the PlayStation 5 (PS5) which is expected to launch in Holiday 2020.

We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR . And it's all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2

The PS5 promises better visuals and frame rates, but it remains to be seen if it's more powerful than Microsoft's Project Scarlett console. Since only PS5 devkits are out in the world to a greater degree, a comparison isn't currently possible between the two systems. That should change as we go into 2020 and head towards E3. What do you hope to see from the new systems? Let us know.

