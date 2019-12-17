What you need to know
- PlayStation Now has recently been receiving more recent titles.
- Today, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were added alongside Overcooked 2.
- The two PlayStation exclusive titles will be available until April 7, 2020.
- You can grab PlayStation Now starting at $10 a month.
Any PlayStation Now subscribers looking for more new games to play are in luck, as PlayStation announced today that Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Overcooked 2 are all coming to PlayStation Now. Horizon Zero Dawn includes access to The Frozen Wilds expansion and is available through April 7, 2020. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is similarly available through April 7, 2020 while Overcooked 2 does not have a date on which it is leaving.
Recently, PlayStation has started pushing PlayStation Now harder, adding more recent games for limited periods of time and reducing the price. God of War is currently available in the library, though it'll be leaving in January 2020, while games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Persona 5 are also available for a limited time.
This has had a notable effect, increasing the number of PlayStation Now subscribers. Even so, Sony does not currently have any plans to add PlayStation 4 exclusive titles to the service on the same day as release. We'll let you know if this changes in the future.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube Music rolls out new personalized playlists and mixes
YouTube Music has gotten some nice updates lately, and today it's rolling out automatically personalized mixes based on your listening habits.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmarks: Better and worse than we hoped
The annual benchmarking race is back, but this time the stakes are even higher. Or something.
OnePlus set to reveal its first-ever concept phone at CES 2020
OnePlus is slated to showcase its very first concept phone at CES in January, titled the "OnePlus Concept One." As the name suggests, this will be the first in a series of concept phones from the smartphone maker which refuses to settle.
It's you versus the world in these great Battle Royale games for the PS4
Are you looking to smash the competition in a battle royale styled game? Here are some of the options available on PS4.