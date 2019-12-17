Any PlayStation Now subscribers looking for more new games to play are in luck, as PlayStation announced today that Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Overcooked 2 are all coming to PlayStation Now. Horizon Zero Dawn includes access to The Frozen Wilds expansion and is available through April 7, 2020. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is similarly available through April 7, 2020 while Overcooked 2 does not have a date on which it is leaving.

Recently, PlayStation has started pushing PlayStation Now harder, adding more recent games for limited periods of time and reducing the price. God of War is currently available in the library, though it'll be leaving in January 2020, while games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Persona 5 are also available for a limited time.

This has had a notable effect, increasing the number of PlayStation Now subscribers. Even so, Sony does not currently have any plans to add PlayStation 4 exclusive titles to the service on the same day as release. We'll let you know if this changes in the future.