What you need to know

The Find X9 Pro will support a Hasselblad imaging kit, sold separately.

This is the first time a Pro model gets the kit; previously, it was only for Ultra models.

Imaging accessories are also in the works for the standard Find X9.

The Find X9 Pro will support a dedicated Hasselblad imaging kit, sold as an optional accessory, as confirmed by OPPO's Zhou Yibao on Weibo.

This is a first for a Pro model, as the kit was previously only for the Ultra variants. Zhou added that it’s Hasselblad’s first-ever photography kit made specifically for smartphones, with the brand directly designing and customizing it (via Notebookcheck).

Naturally, this collaboration follows OPPO's renewal of its Hasselblad partnership, with the two companies already publicly developing a next-gen mobile imaging system.

Zhou's post on Weibo also mentioned that OPPO’s work with Hasselblad isn’t just for the Find X9 Pro, as imaging accessories are also in the works for the regular Find X9.

What’s in the kit

(Image credit: Camera Obsession / Weibo)

The OPPO executive cited a rumor from another Weibo user pointing to an October release for the Hasselblad imaging kit. The leak suggests the kit will feature a magnetic grip for easier attachment than snap-on designs, and will include a professional external telephoto converter that promises top-notch image quality and resolution.

Zhou said that the official imaging kit design looks different from the leaked renders.

Recent leaks show the the teleconverter is designed to work with the Find X9 Pro's 200MP telephoto camera. Paired with the phone's built-in 3x zoom, the combo should deliver a reach similar to a 200mm lens, matching the Vivo X200 Ultra's capability.

Rumors suggest the standard Find X9 will pack a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide, and a 50MP Samsung JN9 (or GN9) 3x telephoto. The Pro model is supposed to step it up with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 3x telephoto periscope.

The imaging kit is said to launch in China with the Find X9 series this month and roll out globally in late October.

Thanks to OPPO's ongoing Hasselblad partnership, users should get polished color science and pro-level tuning, with Oppo’s AI taking care of image processing.