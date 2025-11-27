Samsung has a stranglehold in North America, and that's largely down to the manufacturer cozying up with phone carriers a decade and a half ago. The result is that the brand utterly dominates sales, to the extent that it is seen as the default Android choice when mulling a new purchase.

This has led to Samsung coasting in recent years, rolling out what is basically the same phone year over year. Thankfully, other manufacturers do things differently, and the OnePlus 13 in particular has been a real standout this year. The phone has a stunning design, monstrous internals, battery life that will make every Samsung user envious, cameras that hold their own against the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a better AMOLED panel.

In short, the OnePlus 13 is a much better phone than anything Samsung has to offer at the moment, and the best part is that because it's been out for the better part of a year, it's discounted to $699 right now. Without overstating things, this is the best phone you can get for this amount, and nothing else outshines it — even the newer OnePlus 15. Why should you trust me? I test nearly a hundred devices over the course of any given year, and I used all mainstream phones released in 2025.

Save 22% OnePlus 13: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon At $699, there really isn't any other device that gives you the same caliber of hardware. The OnePlus 13 is outstanding in this regard, and you also get a bold styling, amazing battery life thanks to a 6,000mAh battery, stellar cameras, and unbeatable value.

✅Recommended if: You need a phone that's actually good to use. The OnePlus 13 has excellent fluidity, amazing internals, standout battery life, and great cameras.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want a good phone, and want to continue using whatever Samsung comes out with every year.

Even after nearly a year of availability, the OnePlus 13 is a terrific phone. The hardware has no signs of slowing down whatsoever, and it continues to be incredibly fluid in regular use — both at mundane tasks as well as gaming.

The design has aged well too; the unique leather texture is great to hold and use, and I like that it isn't as grainy as usual leather, instead featuring a softer finish. The in-hand feel is excellent, and even though it has a 6,000mAh battery, it isn't that heavy.

On that note, battery life is excellent, and I still get a day's worth of use. The AMOLED panel is among the brightest, and you get a level of fluidity that you just don't see on most devices today. It doesn't miss out on any of the extras either, and you get a charger in the box.

Best of all, the cameras are fantastic; the Hasselblad tuning makes a real difference, leading to photos with great dynamic range and color vibrancy. If anything, I like the OnePlus 13 to the OnePlus 15, and it's much better than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and every other Samsung phone. So if you've been a long-time Samsung user and want something better, you should get the OnePlus 13 while it's still at $699.