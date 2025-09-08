Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold software updates: How many will it get?

How many software updates will the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold receive? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is confirmed to receive seven years of OS and security updates. This includes periodic Pixel Drops and Android feature drops. The phone will continue to get updates until 2032.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's finest foldable yet

Just like the rest of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not look too different on the outside, but it has some pretty significant upgrades on the inside. One of the biggest in my book is the IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing. No other foldable has managed to achieve this level of rating yet, making the 10 Pro Fold the first to do it. The best we've had so far is an IP48 rating, which debuted with Samsung's foldables in 2024.

The other big change is the Tensor G5 chip, which unlocks more advanced on-device AI capabilities and performance. The latter is still not quite up to par with the competition, as we found out in our Pixel 10 review. The addition of magnets underneath the back panel of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes it the first foldable to natively support Qi2 wireless charging. Google calls this Pixelsnap, but it's essentially a way to use any MagSafe accessories directly with the 10 Pro Fold, without a case.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is currently one of the best Android phones around. It comes in Moonstone and Jade trims, and you can pre-order it now, with open sales starting from October 9, 2025. The Fold still offers a physical SIM slot, unlike the rest of the series that have done away with it. Prices start at $1,799 for the base 16GB/256GB configuration, and the storage goes up to 1TB.

One impressive fact about the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold is that Google claims it can "handle over 10 years of folding." Google is confident about its new gearless hinge and the other durability improvements made to the folding display. The phone also has a sizeable battery which should easily let it last for more than a day on one charge. We'll be putting the 10 Pro Fold through our rigorous review process and will have the final verdict on whether it's worth it or not very soon.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $1,799 at Amazon $1,799.99 at Verizon Folding like a champ The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the latest flagship from Google, sporting improved durability, an IP68 rating, Pixelsnap charging, and a more powerful Tensor chip than ever before.