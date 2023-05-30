AC Podcast 605: Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Hits The US
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Derrek Lee discuss Netflix cracking down on password-sharing Microsoft Copilot, the problem with the Pixel Tablet, Google paying $40m for location tracking, the Huawei Watch 4's unusual health feature, review the TicWatch Pro 5, and more!
- Microsoft Copilot is what Google Assistant on ChromeOS should have been
- The Pixel Tablet isn't going to fix what's wrong with Android tablets on its own
- Netflix's controversial password-sharing crackdown hits the US
- Google agrees to pay Washington state $40 million over location tracking claims
- TicWatch Pro 5 review: There's a new sheriff in town
- The Huawei Watch 4 has an unusual health feature the Apple Watch has yet to pick up
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
- NetSuite: If you’ve been sizing NetSuite up to make the switch then you know this deal is unprecedented - no interest, no payments - take advantage of this special financing offer at www.netsuite.com/ANDROID.
