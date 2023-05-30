AC Podcast 605: Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Hits The US

By Jeramy Johnson
published

LG OLED TV Netflix Originals.
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Derrek Lee discuss Netflix cracking down on password-sharing Microsoft Copilot, the problem with the Pixel Tablet, Google paying $40m for location tracking, the Huawei Watch 4's unusual health feature, review the TicWatch Pro 5, and more!

