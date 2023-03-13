AC Podcast 594: Pixel Fold spotted in the wild?

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Samsung delights, Google teases, and Ring and Spotify just kinda mystify us

Leaked rendering of the Google Pixel Fold in white.
(Image credit: HowtoiSolve)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Derrek Lee, and Nick Sutrich discuss the rumors around the unreleased Pixel Fold being spotted on an NYC train, Ring's controversial policy change, Spotify's revamp, review the Samsung Galaxy S23, and more!

