AC Podcast 594: Pixel Fold spotted in the wild?
Samsung delights, Google teases, and Ring and Spotify just kinda mystify us
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Derrek Lee, and Nick Sutrich discuss the rumors around the unreleased Pixel Fold being spotted on an NYC train, Ring's controversial policy change, Spotify's revamp, review the Samsung Galaxy S23, and more!
LINKS
- The Pixel Fold may have just been spotted
- Ring is ruining its products
- Spotify just got a major TikTok-style revamp
- Samsung Galaxy S23 review
SPONSORS
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central.
