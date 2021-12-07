Rebecca is sick this week, so "Old Miriam" joins us for news about Titanfall, new leadership for the Battlefield franchise, Pokémon, and more!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Respawn Entertainment is discontinuing sales of original Titanfall | Windows Central
- An ode to Titanfall: The last twitch shooter I'll probably ever enjoy | Windows Central
- Respawn head Vince Zampella now leading Battlefield franchise, announces connected universe | Windows Central
- Nintendo recap: Pokémon BDSP outsells Sword and Shield at launch and '97 Zelda Ocarina of Time demo available | iMore
