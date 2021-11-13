Andy Farrell's Irish side have been on a hot streak, but they'll need to be be at their absolute best if they want that run to continue this afternoon as they face formidable foes in the form of the All Blacks - read on for full details on how to stream Ireland vs New Zealand online, and watch the rugby action, no matter where you are in the world.
New Zealand have lost just one match in 14 over the course of the last 12 months, and have notched up an impressive 205 points during their most recent three fixtures against the USA, Wales and Italy.
The Irish, nevertheless also come into this game in good form, having marked Johnny Sexton's 100th cap by demolishing Japan 60-5 in Dublin last weekend.
With six successive Test wins on the spin, this afternoon's game should provide a decent barometer for how far the Irish have really progressed under Farrell, with this game coming two years after the last meeting between these two sides which saw the All Blacks dish out a 46-14 humbling in Tokyo in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
The Irish have only ever beaten New Zealand twice in their 32 previous meetings, meaning a third win today against their in-form opponents would make for a grand statement to the rest of the rugby world.
Read on for full details on how to get an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Ireland vs New Zealand: Where and when?
This autumn international clash takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, November 13.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3.15pm GMT/IST local time so that's a 4.15am NZDT Sunday morning start in New Zealand, a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT Saturday kick-off for those tuning in from the US, and a 2.15am AEDT Sunday morning start for folk watching from Australia.
Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country
Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country
We have details of the broadcasters of this rugby international clash in Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the US, and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Ireland vs New Zealand, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to stream Ireland vs New Zealand live in Ireland
The great news for those looking to cheer on the home side in Ireland is that the match will be available to watch free-to-air on both RTE, with coverage beginning at 2.15pm on RTE2 ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.
That means you'll also be able to watch the game online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be accessed via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.
Live stream Ireland vs the All Blacks live in New Zealand
Sky Sport will be showing the Ireland vs All Blacks game live in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off is taking place at the somewhat inconvenient time of 4.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
How to stream Ireland vs New Zealand live in the UK
It's good news as well for rugby fans in the UK, with this match being shown on free-to-air Channel 4.
That means you'll be able to watch the action from Dublin online via the network's All 4 streaming service.
Coverage starts at 2.45pm GMT ahead of the 3.15pm GMT kick-off.
How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand online in the US exclusively on FloRugby
If you're a rugby fan in the US looking to watch Saturday's action from the Aviva, then you'll need to head to streaming service FloRugby.
The network is showing every ruck, maul and tackle from Dublin, with the service available through its dedicated app for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs, as well as on the FloSports iOS and Android apps.
Subscription to the service starts at $29.99 per month. You can find out more about FloRugby here.
Ireland vs New Zealand match kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.
Live stream Ireland vs New Zealand live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this autumn international rugby clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a Stan Sport subscriber as the streaming network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to this match for Australia.
A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.
Kick-off Down Under is set for 2.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
