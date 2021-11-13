Andy Farrell's Irish side have been on a hot streak, but they'll need to be be at their absolute best if they want that run to continue this afternoon as they face formidable foes in the form of the All Blacks - read on for full details on how to stream Ireland vs New Zealand online, and watch the rugby action, no matter where you are in the world.

New Zealand have lost just one match in 14 over the course of the last 12 months, and have notched up an impressive 205 points during their most recent three fixtures against the USA, Wales and Italy.

The Irish, nevertheless also come into this game in good form, having marked Johnny Sexton's 100th cap by demolishing Japan 60-5 in Dublin last weekend.

With six successive Test wins on the spin, this afternoon's game should provide a decent barometer for how far the Irish have really progressed under Farrell, with this game coming two years after the last meeting between these two sides which saw the All Blacks dish out a 46-14 humbling in Tokyo in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The Irish have only ever beaten New Zealand twice in their 32 previous meetings, meaning a third win today against their in-form opponents would make for a grand statement to the rest of the rugby world.

Read on for full details on how to get an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Ireland vs New Zealand: Where and when?

This autumn international clash takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, November 13.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3.15pm GMT/IST local time so that's a 4.15am NZDT Sunday morning start in New Zealand, a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT Saturday kick-off for those tuning in from the US, and a 2.15am AEDT Sunday morning start for folk watching from Australia.

Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country

We have details of the broadcasters of this rugby international clash in Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the US, and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Ireland vs New Zealand, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

