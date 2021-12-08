For just $15 a month, HBO Max provides subscribers with access to a massive streaming library that includes more than 10,000 hours of film and television content from HBO and WarnerMedia. While the most straightforward way to sign up for HBO Max is through HBO, you can also access HBO Max through cable and mobile providers. Here are the options for getting HBO Max through cable and mobile providers right now.
How to get HBO Max through your cable provider
If you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider, you may already get access to HBO Max at no additional cost or for an extra fee. Here are the providers who offer HBO Max free of charge as part of your current HBO plan.
If your cable provider is on this list, all you need to do is download the HBO Max app on a smartphone, tablet, or third-party streaming device. You will be prompted to sign in through your cable or digital media provider before you will be able to start streaming. You can also log in directly on the HBO Max website using your cable credentials.
WarnerMedia added a handful of agreements with additional cable TV providers, including Altice USA, in April 2021. As part of those deals, Altice USA cable users who already had HBO or HBO Now on their Optimum and Suddenlink plans were given access to HBO Max for free. This also applies to HBO and HBO Now subscribers on Verizon's Fios TV and Fios Internet services.
Existing Verizon Fios customers who didn't previously subscribe to some form of HBO, as well as new subscribers, also have the option to add HBO as a one-off premium channel or as part of a bundle that any or all of the following premium channels: CINEMAX, EPIX, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. In addition, Verizon customers can add HBO Max or any of the other options for an additional $15 a month, two premium channels for $25 a month, three premium channels for $30 a month, or all five premium channel add-ons for $40 a month.
How to get HBO Max through your digital media provider
A handful of digital media providers offer access to HBO Max by adding the $15/month subscription to your existing streaming plan. That way, you don't have to sign up for a separate subscription with HBO. These platforms are Apple TV Channels, Prime Video Channels, Hulu, and YouTube TV.
If you were already subscribed to HBO through Apple TV Channels before the launch of HBO Max, you can download HBO Max and access all the content at no additional charge via your Apple ID account. However, if you are a brand new HBO Max subscriber, you will need to use Apple In-App Purchase to subscribe within the HBO Max application.
Users who already have an Amazon Prime membership can access HBO Max by adding the $15 a month fee to their existing Prime membership. Once you add HBO on Prime Video Channels to your subscription, you can stream all HBO content.
Similarly, Hulu with Live TV subscribers can pay an additional $15 per month for the platform's HBO Max Add-on, which gives you access to HBO Max originals and exclusives via the HBO Max app. It also gives you access to classic HBO content on the Hulu app. While HBO Max no longer offers free trials, potential subscribers can test drive the streaming platform by signing up for the Hulu with HBO Max seven-day free trial. Use it to get a free HBO Max subscription for one week, along with Hulu's offerings, then choose to cancel or continue paying the $14.99 per month plan.
If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you can either choose to add HBO Max for an extra $14.99 per month or get it as part of the platform's Entertainment Plus add-on bundle. The Entertainment Plus collection costs $29.99 and includes HBO Max, STARZ, and SHOWTIME.
How to get HBO Max through your mobile provider
While HBO's $15/month subscription fee makes it one of the most expensive streaming services, AT&T is currently offering the service for free as part of its AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber Internet 1000, and AT&T TV Choice plans.
The AT&T Unlimited Elite plan starts at $50 a month when you get four lines and includes 5G access, 30GB hotspot data per line, and unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, the AT&T Fiber Internet 1000 plan starts at $60 a month and includes a 1000Mbps connection, unlimited internet data, and supports more than 12 devices at once. Finally, the AT&T TV Choice plan costs $84.99 a month and includes HBO Max for free for one year, along with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage and access to more than 7,000 streaming apps.
HBO Max is also included with a handful of AT&T plans that are no longer available to new subscribers. However, if you were grandfathered into one of the following plans, you can still take advantage of the HBO Max streaming promotion.
- AT&T Unlimited Plus
- AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced
- AT&T Unlimited Choice
- AT&T Unlimited Choice II
- AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced
- AT&T Unlimited & More Premium (if you chose HBO as your premium channel)
Current subscribers to one of AT&T's video services can also opt to add HBO Max to their plan right now. These services include AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, and WatchTV. New subscribers to AT&T TV get HBO Max free for three months, while new DIRECTV subscribers get HBO Max free for one year.
Like the Hulu with HBO Max loophole, AT&T currently offers a 30-day free trial to HBO Max for select wireless and internet customers. All you need to do is sign in to att.com, go to your account overview to get a promo code and enter the code for the free trial offer.
The AT&T-owned Cricket Wireless also started including the ad-supported tier of HBO Max at no extra charge for select customers in August 2021. Specifically, HBO Max with ads is now included as part of Cricket's $60 per month unlimited plans for both new and existing subscribers.
The right HBO Max plan for you
If your current cable or mobile provider doesn't offer HBO Max as part of its service, you can change to a provider who does — or sign-up directly through HBO. And while AT&T is the only mobile provider currently offering an HBO Max promotion, others may provide similar bundles in the future.
It's also worth pointing out that WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max in June 2021. The ad-supported plan costs $9.99 a month and promises that ads will not play during HBO original programs or feature more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. While the new plan includes most of the same content available on the $14.99 tier, there are a few exceptions.
|Plan name
|Monthly price
|4K
|New Releases
|Offline viewing
|HBO Max with ads
|$9.99
|❌
|❌
|❌
|HBO Max (No Ads)
|$14.99
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
Customers who choose to subscribe to HBO Max with ads will no longer stream 4K content, nor will they have access to same-day theatrical releases, such as the upcoming Malignant and Dune films. Subscribers to the ad-supported plan also won't have the ability to download movies or series for offline viewing.
In addition to launching the new ad-supported plan, HBO Max recently launched in the Nordics (excluding Iceland) and Spain and has plans to expand to Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022. The rollout will mark the first time the entire WarnerMedia slate — including HBO, Max originals, DC, Warner Bros., and Cartoon Network — in addition to acquisitions from third parties, will be available on one service in those regions. New deals connected to that launch are expected to be revealed at a later date.
Because HBO programming is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with Orange S.A., HBO Max isn't expected to launch in that region until 2023 at the earliest.
