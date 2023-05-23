Max is here — prices, plans, and everything you need to know

Despite a buggy launch, HBO Max has officially become Max, and we can tell you everything you need to know about the new streaming service's prices and plans, plus we'll answer all of your most burning questions about the rebranding.

To put it in the simplest terms, the creation of Max was caused by the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc. The new combined company then decided to combine their two flagship streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery Plus, to create a totally new service called Max. This new app has all of the TV series and films of HBO Max, plus loads of new content from networks like HGTV, TLC, and Food Network.

Whether you're looking to watch hit series like The Last of Us or Barry, reminisce over your favorite Studio Ghibli films, or binge-watch guilty pleasures like 90 Day Fiancé or Say Yes to the Dress, if you're on the hunt for the best Max prices, this is the guide for you.

Max: Starting at $9.99/month Formerly known as HBO Max, Max combines all of the great content from that beloved streaming service with loads of new stuff from Discovery Plus. Monthly plans will continue to start at just $9.99 with ads, or $15.99 if you want to go ad-free. Max has also introduced a new plan called Ultimate Ad-Free, which costs $19.99 per month and comes with 4K UHD streaming and the ability to download up to 100 titles for offline enjoyment.

HBO Max vs. Max: what's changed?

First things first, if you're an HBO Max subscriber, your experience with Max won't be that different. All of your favorite content will remain the same, along with your watch history, My List queue, and profile settings. Even the template of the site will be familiar to HBO Max users.

The main difference is that you'll instantly receive access to thousands of new titles from Discovery Plus, including popular content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, CNN, and more. The price of your subscription will remain the same, you'll just have more stuff to watch.

But not everything is changing for the better. If you're subscribed to the Ad-Free plan ($15.99/month), for instance, your price won't change but you'll lose the ability to stream in 4K. The number of devices that you can stream on simultaneously will also drop from three to two.

To make up for the loss of these features, Max is introducing the new Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month. With this more-expensive plan, you get to stream content in 4K Ultra HD, download up to 100 titles for offline viewing, and stream on four devices at once.

Although the change is a bit disappointing, it makes Max similar in price to other popular streaming sites like Netflix and Disney Plus. It's also worth noting that these changes aren't expect to go into effect until at least six months down the line, so you don't need to worry too much yet.

So more titles, new plan, less perks: that about sums it up, but will Max offer a better user experience beyond the content library? Only time will tell.

What MAX plans are available?

When signing up, the first thing to decide is the Max plan that's right for you. As we already mentioned above, there are currently three Max price tiers worth checking out. How do they differ? Let's break it down

Note: According to a press release from WarnerBros, existing HBO users whose subscription was automatically transferred to Max will not see any changes to their plan's features for "a minimum of six months". The Ad-Free plan, for example, will continue to offer 4K support until at least November 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 With Ads Ad-Free Ultimate Ad-Free Monthly price $9.99 $15.99 $19.99 Yearly price $99.99 $149.99 $199.99 Resolution Full HD Full HD 4K Ultra HD Downloads N/A Up to 30 titles Up to 100 titles Simultaneous Devices Up to 2 devices Up to 2 devices Up to 4 devices

Where is Max available?

As of its May launch, Max is only available in the United States (including US territories American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the the Virgin Islands).

Outside of the United States, Max has stated that they plan to make the streaming service available in Latin America and the Caribbean region by the end of 2023, while Europe and Southeast Asia will hopefully receive access in 2024. Unfortunately, those are all of the specifics that we have so far, but we'll update this page as more info becomes available.

Is there a Max free trial?

Nope. In the same way that there was no HBO Max free trial, you also won't find any free promotional period being offered by Max. Additionally, it seems like Max has gotten rid of the Watch for Free section that let potential HBO Max subscribers stream select episodes of TV shows without making an account.

Previously, you could also enjoy a 7-day free trial when you added HBO Max to your Hulu, YouTube TV, or Amazon Prime streaming account, but it doesn't seem like this promotion is available anymore. That said, things are changing quickly in the streamosphere, so we'll update this page as we learn more.

How to sign up

How to sign up through Hulu or YouTube TV

Hulu and YouTube TV offer access to Max by adding a $15.99/month subscription to your existing streaming plan. That means you don't have to sign up for a separate subscription with Max. Once the app is installed, just log in and stream.

Hulu subscribers pay an additional $15.99 per month for the platform's Max Add-on, which grants access to HBO Max and Discovery Plus titles via the Max app. If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you can either choose to add HBO Max for an extra $15.99 per month or get it as part of the platform's Entertainment Plus add-on bundle. The Entertainment Plus collection costs $29.99 and includes Max, STARZ, and SHOWTIME.

How sign up through your mobile provider

Once upon a time, AT&T offered a free subscription to HBO Max when you signed up for one of their eligible unlimited plans, but that offer is long gone. Now, the only wireless carrier (that we know of) that offers Max is Cricket Wireless, a prepaid carrier that uses AT&T's network to provide great coverage over a massive area.

Sign up for the carrier's $60/month unlimited plan and you'll get Max With Ads for free. The premium plan also comes with a 15GB mobile hotspot, unlimited high-speed data, and unlimited texts to over 37 countries worldwide.

How to sign up through your cable provider

If you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider, you may already get access to Max at no additional cost or for an extra fee. Rather than list every single provider that will offer Max free of charge as part of your current HBO plan, you can find the official list on the Max website.

If your cable provider is on this list, all you need to do is download the Max app on a smartphone, tablet, or third-party streaming device. You will be prompted to sign in through your cable or digital media provider before you will be able to start streaming. You can also log in directly on the Max website using your cable credentials.