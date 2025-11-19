I've used a lot of VR golf clubs over the past decade, but nothing prepared me for the feeling of AMVR's new haptic feedback Meta Quest club

What you need to know

AMVR's latest Meta Quest golf club accessory features force feedback for games like Golf+.

The club sports a magnetic mechanism that adds realistic weight and physical feedback when hitting virtual golfballs.

It's designed specifically for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S and is available now on Amazon.

I play a pretty healthy amount of VR golf on my Meta Quest 3. While my favorite is Walkabout Mini Golf, the platform has plenty of options, from other fun mini golf games to titles like Golf+ which put you on real PGA fairways so you can golf even when the weather in real life kinda sucks.

But VR golf has always been missing one thing, until today: tactile feedback. Sure, the controller vibrates when you hit a ball, but that doesn't feel like the real thing. A new putter from popular accessories maker AMVR solves that problem in an expected way.

Inside the club shaft is a two-piece mechanism that moves when you swing the club, creating a satisfying thwack the moment the ball comes into contact with the club. The ball, of course, is virtual and therefore imaginary, but the feeling of hitting the ball still remains.

I particularly admire that AMVR was able to create a tension component to the mechanism that can be easily adjusted via a dial on the end of the grip. Turn it left to decrease the force necessary to activate the mechanism inside, or crank it all the way right if you tend to swing with a lot of force. This still won't make it work for mini golf, but it's a great way to adjust for players of differing strength levels and heights.

I've been using this club for about two weeks now and can attest to it's convincing nature. The only problem for me, at least, is that it *only* works consistently when making a full swing. Mini golf swings and putts simply don't provide enough force to trigger the mechanism inside. AMVR tells me a future version could change this but, for now, this club is best suited to VR golf fans who hit long drives.

Some players might also find the club a little too long for comfort. There's no height adjustment for this one, and it's noticeably longer than any other VR golf club accessory I've got.

The Quest 3 or Quest 3S controller fits snuggly in the cradle at the end of the club, held in place by a rubber latch that firmly clicks in place. You can also loop the wrist strap around the shaft, creating a knot that'll keep it from flying if you didn't attach the rubber latch tightly enough.

Despite using around a dozen different VR golf accessories in the last decade, I've never used one that provides tactile feedback like this AMVR club does. You can even add an extra weight to the end to make it feel like a heavier club, something that'll help golf enthusiasts with as they practice their swings.

I recommend pairing it with an open facial interface (Quest 3 version or Quest 3S version) when you play, though, as the long club can very easily smack into something if you're too close to furniture, walls, or something else. Big thumbs up to AMVR for great innovation on this one, and I'm looking forward to seeing what else the company puts together using this novel new concept!