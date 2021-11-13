This intriguing Cook Cup clash at Twickenham sees the hosts looking to make it eight consecutive wins in the spin over the Aussies - read on for full details on how to stream England vs Australia online, and watch the rugby action, no matter where you are in the world.

The most recent of those victories came in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Japan back in 2019.

Australia don't look in good stead to reverse the trend, coming into this match off the back of a dramatic defeat to Scotland last weekend.

The Wallabies line up will also be weakened, with key front row stars Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou both ruled out.

While England coach will meanwhile be without Joe Marler, the home side's starting 15 should welcome back Owen Farrell as they look to build on last weekend's 11-try tonking of Tonga.

Read on for full details on how to get an England vs Australia live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs Australia: Where and when?

This autumn international clash takes place at Twickenham in London on Saturday, November 13.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30pm GMT local time so that's a 4.30am AEDT Sunday morning start in Australia, a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT Saturday kick-off for those tuning in from the US, and a 6.30am NZDT Sunday morning start for folk watching in New Zealand.

Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country

Watch England vs Australia online from outside your country

We have details of the broadcasters of this rugby international clash in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the US, and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

