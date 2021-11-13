This intriguing Cook Cup clash at Twickenham sees the hosts looking to make it eight consecutive wins in the spin over the Aussies - read on for full details on how to stream England vs Australia online, and watch the rugby action, no matter where you are in the world.
The most recent of those victories came in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Japan back in 2019.
Australia don't look in good stead to reverse the trend, coming into this match off the back of a dramatic defeat to Scotland last weekend.
The Wallabies line up will also be weakened, with key front row stars Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou both ruled out.
While England coach will meanwhile be without Joe Marler, the home side's starting 15 should welcome back Owen Farrell as they look to build on last weekend's 11-try tonking of Tonga.
Read on for full details on how to get an England vs Australia live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
England vs Australia: Where and when?
This autumn international clash takes place at Twickenham in London on Saturday, November 13.
Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30pm GMT local time so that's a 4.30am AEDT Sunday morning start in Australia, a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT Saturday kick-off for those tuning in from the US, and a 6.30am NZDT Sunday morning start for folk watching in New Zealand.
Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country
We have details of the broadcasters of this rugby international clash in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the US, and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to stream England vs Australia live in the UK
This rugby international clash will be broadcast exclusively live via streaming service Amazon Prime in the UK. Coverage begins at 4.30pm GMT, ahead of the 5.30pm GMT kick off. Prime members can live stream all of the action from Twickenham at no additional cost. A subscription to the service will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month. New users to the service can take advantage of a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial which will give you full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.
Live stream England vs the Wallabies live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this autumn international rugby clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a Stan Sport subscriber as the streaming network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to this match for Australia.
A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.
Kick-off Down Under is set for 4.30am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
How to watch England vs Australia online in the US exclusively on FloRugby
If you're a rugby fan in the US looking to watch Saturday's action from Twickenham, then you'll need to head to streaming service FloRugby.
The network is showing every ruck, maul and tackle from Dublin, with the service available through its dedicated app for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs, as well as on the FloSports iOS and Android apps.
Subscription to the service starts at $29.99 per month. You can find out more about FloRugby here.
England vs Australia match kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday morning.
Live stream England vs Australia live in New Zealand
Sky Sport will be showing the Ireland vs All Blacks game live in New Zealand, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
Kick-off is set for 6.30am NZDT early on Sunday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.