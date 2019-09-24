What you need to know
- PlayStation held a new State of Play stream today, showing off different games and announcements.
- During the show, a new Death Stranding-themed PlayStation 4 Pro bundle was revealed.
- The bundle includes a custom console, custom controller and a physical version of the game.
- Death Stranding is currently set to release on November 8, 2019.
During today's State of Play stream, PlayStation revealed a new Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. The bundle features a white console with black handprints, while the controller is translucent and yellow, like the BB Baby tank carried around by Sam (Norman Reedus) in-game. You can take a look at the console bundle in the brief trailer below:
Interestingly, the bundle does come with the game but unlike many bundles, it's a physical copy of Death Stranding, not a digital version. The console bundle isn't currently available for preorder however, it should be hitting retailers very soon.
For more information on Death Stranding, you can check out some of the many trailers that were recently released, such as the Tokyo Game Show 2019 Briefing trailer and some trailers released for Gamescom Opening Night Live. Death Stranding is set to be available on November 8, 2019.
Embrace the other side
Death Stranding
The Stranding is here
Death Stranding is the next major game from Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame. As Sam, you must survive a post-Stranding world filled with Beached Things and attempt to reach out, connect and rebuild.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.