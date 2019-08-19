What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting an Open Alpha this weekend on PS4.
- It will feature the 2v2 Gunfight mode.
- Modern Warfare will support cross-play upon launch in October.
Announced at Gamescom 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting an PlayStation 4 exclusive Alpha this weekend, and the best part is that it will be open for everyone. No need to pre-order or get a code to access it. The Alpha will have 5 Gunfight maps — King, Stack, Pine, Speedball, and Docks. Gunfight is a 2v2 multiplayer mode.
The Open Alpha takes place this weekend from August 23 through August 26. This will be the first time that players can get a hand on the game ahead of its beta.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will feature cross-play support between consoles and PC. This is one of the first games that allows players on Xbox and PlayStation to play together.
Rebooted classic
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Make the old new again.
Infinity Ward has gone back to the beginning of the Modern Warfare series, but they aren't doing a remake. This new game will have a completely new single-player storyline with some of the original characters. It's a reboot rather than a remake
