There's a lot of ways to upgrade your Android experience, but three items here can give you peace of mind wherever life takes you and wherever you get suddenly stranded. For whenever you need to top off in the office or the cafe you're meeting your girlfriends for coffee, snag the ultra-compact Aukey PA-Y18 PD Wall Charger. It's small and sturdy enough that you can just stick it in your pants pocket with your keys on your way out the door.

When you're stuck with a low battery away from outlets, keep the Aukey 10,000mAh battery charged up and handy. Because it's phone-sized and lightweight, this is a power bank that's actually portable enough to carry everyday.

Of course you need a cable to use either of these, and the Anker Powerline+ with its magnetic carrying wrap is the most practical solution to keep your cable tidy enough to avoid kinks or breaks while it bangs around in your purse or gear bag. No matter if it's just a day trip to Epcot or a fortnight's flight back to the family, this power trinity is always with me. No matter how long my flight gets delayed and no matter how impossibly dense the crowds trying to get back to the parking lot are, I can rest assured that my phone will not die on me when I need it the most. CYA: Cover Your Android I've said it before and I'll say it again:

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case!