Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Screen Protectors 2022

Samsung's Galaxy Note series is well known for churning out big phones with big screens, and the Galaxy Note 20 is no exception. Touting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels all around, the Note 20 has a great canvas for watching movies, playing games, taking notes, or whatever else you want to do. To be sure your phone stays in tip-top shape for years to come, pick up one of these Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors.

It's all here LK Film Screen Protector (2-Pack) $12 at Amazon Kicking off our list, we have some film screen protectors from LK — one of the most trusted brands in the screen protector world. These protectors are fully compatible with the Note 20's in-screen fingerprint sensor, are easy to install, have self-healing tech for light scratches, and you get two at a great price. Not to mention, LK even includes two protectors for the rear camera bump! Awesome value HATOSHI Film Screen Protector (3-Pack) $8 at Amazon If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, turn your attention towards what HATOSHI is offering. Here we have a bundle of three screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 20, with each one being super high quality. HATOSHI promises excellent transparency, reduced fingerprints, precise cutouts, and full-screen coverage thanks to the curved edges of the protectors. Complete package BAZO Film Screen Protector (2-Pack) $11 at Amazon Another great deal you don't want to overlook is this two-pack of film protectors from BAZO. BAZO's screen protectors are rated to work with virtually all cases, offer high sensitivity for undisturbed performance, and can heal small scratches within 24 hours. Similar to the LK protector bundle, BAZO also includes two protectors for the Note 20's camera bump — something that could come in handy. Hard glass Luibor Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) $13 at Amazon Switching gears to look at tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 20, Luibor has a bundle of three that could be a perfect fit. Tempered glass protectors offer better scratch-resistance compared to film ones, with Luibor also offering a case-friendly design, a waterproof coating, and a very simple installation process. It's not the cheapest option on our list, but three glass protectors at this price is pretty great. Install with ease BIGFACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack) $10 at Amazon This bundle gives you two tempered glass protectors for the Note 20's display, along with two other protectors for the rear cameras. You get the usual promises of high durability and a premium user experience, and BIGFACE makes sure to promise that the protectors work just fine with the Note 20's S Pen.

Plenty of Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors to choose from

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is an incredibly capable phone, and while you can use it without a screen protector, we certainly don't recommend it. If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of the choices for Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors that are out there, keep it simple and just buy the LK Film Screen Protector (2-Pack). LK's film protectors are among the nicest out there, the protectors for the camera bump are actually really nice, and the fact that you get two of each is fantastic.

For shoppers that want to keep costs lower, you can't go wrong with the HATOSHI Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). The price is lower than the LK offering, and while you don't get any protectors for the camera housing, you do get three screen protectors.

Looking at the tempered glass camp, we're quite fond of the BIGFACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack). Getting two screen and camera protectors at this price is an insane deal, especially with all the promises of HD quality, a thin design, and more.

Don't forget that it's important to protect the entire phone, not just the screen. So once you've found the perfect screen protector, complete the protection with a sleek case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 so your device is secured from front to back.