Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases Android Central 2022

The best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra need to balance protection and profile, style and substance — and do it all without breaking the bank. The Note 20 Ultra is one of the most cutting-edge phones on the market, but it's also one of the largest and heaviest phones released in 2020. Combine that with the luxury price tag Samsung demands, and you have a recipe for disaster if you dare take your new phone out into the world naked. So skip the public smartphone indecency and get yourself a great case. Here are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases to keep it like new for years to come.

What are the best cases for the Note 20 Ultra?

The Note 20 Ultra is a phone with a good bit of heft to it, so you need two things above all else in a case: grip and impact protection. However, if you still need your case to be slim while guarding your new flagship, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor offers great grip and cushioning while hugging the Note 20's every curve, yet it isn't too flashy. Instead, it's an understated look for a refined user with just the right mix of textures and minimalism.

If you need something more rugged to keep the phone safe, the Ghostek Atomic will let the Mystic Bronze shine through while that shiny bumper conceals the shock-absorbing gel that sits around the corners and the top/bottom edges. I adore the look of the bold red with the bronze, but the Iridescent version could mesh well with the Mystic White.

Of course, there are a great many cases available in many styles for the Note 20 Ultra, and if you're looking for something a little more specific, we have dedicated roundups for heavy duty cases, leather cases, thin cases, clear cases, and wallet cases for the Note 20 Ultra, to help you narrow down your search more quickly.