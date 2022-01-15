Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases Android Central 2022
The best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra need to balance protection and profile, style and substance — and do it all without breaking the bank. The Note 20 Ultra is one of the most cutting-edge phones on the market, but it's also one of the largest and heaviest phones released in 2020. Combine that with the luxury price tag Samsung demands, and you have a recipe for disaster if you dare take your new phone out into the world naked. So skip the public smartphone indecency and get yourself a great case. Here are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases to keep it like new for years to come.
- Grippy and good: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Rough and tumble: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series Case
- Colorful coolness: Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Light-duty durability: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
- Clearly rugged: i-Blason Ares
- Subdued and suave: Samsung Leather Cover
- Slim and sublime: Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Carry it all: Snakehive Vintage Wallet
- Drop protection: UAG Civilian
- Lets kick it: ESR Kickstand
- Sturdy grip: Speck Presidio2 Grip
- Vibrant scratch-guard: Anccer Colorful Series Case
Grippy and good: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraStaff Pick
While Spigen's Rugged Armor might be more popular, the Liquid Air is so much more appealing, both in hand with its deeper texturing and visually with a uniform look. It isn't nearly as bulky but still retains impressive sturdiness.
Rough and tumble: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series Case
I have loved the Vanguard Series for the last couple of generations of Galaxy phones because the color options go beyond the boring black and blue, and the sturdy kickstand works in portrait mode and landscape.
Colorful coolness: Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Note 20 Ultra didn't get that lovely Mystic Green color, but you can at least get a bit of that earthy glow with the Aqua Green version of the Parallax, or midnight blue or burgundy if you prefer.
Light-duty durability: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
OtterBox is better known for the ridiculously durable Defender Series. Still, I'm partial to the Symmetry because it's thinner, easier to get on and off the phone, and it usually comes in more attractive colors.
Clearly rugged: i-Blason Ares
Named for the God of War, this two-stage clear case keeps the Note 20 Ultra safe while showing off that Samsung styling. The color options for the bumper and accents here are quite fetching, with red and purple in addition to the basic black.
Subdued and suave: Samsung Leather Cover
Samsung's first-party leather case remains the leather case to beat for yet another generation. Still, the color options for this device are more earthy and sophisticated than previous years, with black, brown, and green.
Slim and sublime: Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
If you don't want to bulk up your Note 20 Ultra but need to add some grip, the Spigen Thin Fit is a minimalist, thin and flexible case that offers sufficient protection and guards against scratches. There's even space inside to accommodate a QNMP metal plate so you can magnetically attach it to compatible car mounts.
Carry it all: Snakehive Vintage Wallet
This functional and fashionable folio allows you to ditch the wallet and carry everything together. I adore UK-based Snakehive's suede-like full-grain leather, especially when it comes in fun colors like teal, bottle green, and plum.
Drop protection: UAG Civilian
Urban Armor Gear is long-known for its military-grade cases, and the Civilian keeps you covered while also sporting an understated look in a variety of color options, including my preferred Mallard Blue.
Lets kick it: ESR Kickstand
Being able to prop up the Note 20 Ultra while you're out and about is a wonderful addition, especially when you can accomplish this without being saddled with a bulky tank of a case. This one also adds an excellent grip.
Sturdy grip: Speck Presidio2 Grip
The best way to protect your Note 20 Ultra is never to let it slip out of your hands in the first place. So speck upgraded the Presidio case line for the Note 20 Ultra, which should last longer, grip easier, and feel better in hand.
Vibrant scratch-guard: Anccer Colorful Series Case
If you're determined to avoid adding any thickness to your Note 20 Ultra while guarding the glass back from scratches and slips, Anccer's Colorful Series can let you trade bronze or black for bold green.
Show it off: Ringke Fusion
While the Fusion-X offers more robust protection, its more aggressive look can put off many users. However, the Fusion provides most of the same protection without betraying the look of the phone.
Feel the fabric: SQMCase Denim Patchwork
Fabric cases are fewer and further between these days, but this case features a flexible bumper around the sides, and a two-tone textile feel around the back that simulates denim as well as leather.
Covert card carrier: Spigen Slim Armor CS Case
Goodness knows the back of the Note 20 Ultra is certainly big enough to hold a few cards, and this understated case from Spigen lets you carry them without being as obvious as other folio cases.
Shiny and sturdy: Ghostek Atomic
If you prefer your clear cases a little more robust and rugged, the Ghostek Atomic's multi-layer bumper should help it survive 12-foot drops. I also like the bold metallic accents around the edges.
Minimal majesty: Samsung Silicone Cover
Samsung's silicone cases are always perfectly color-matched to the Note models, and this one is no exception, offering white, black, and "brown," which is undoubtedly, unabashedly pink.
Wallet without bulk: GOOSPERY Card Holder
This unique card-concealing case is thinner than your usual folio fare, and it's not as obviously a wallet case because the entire back folds open like a secret door. Inside, you can store a credit card, and there's even a hidden mirror and kickstand feature.
What are the best cases for the Note 20 Ultra?
The Note 20 Ultra is a phone with a good bit of heft to it, so you need two things above all else in a case: grip and impact protection. However, if you still need your case to be slim while guarding your new flagship, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor offers great grip and cushioning while hugging the Note 20's every curve, yet it isn't too flashy. Instead, it's an understated look for a refined user with just the right mix of textures and minimalism.
If you need something more rugged to keep the phone safe, the Ghostek Atomic will let the Mystic Bronze shine through while that shiny bumper conceals the shock-absorbing gel that sits around the corners and the top/bottom edges. I adore the look of the bold red with the bronze, but the Iridescent version could mesh well with the Mystic White.
Of course, there are a great many cases available in many styles for the Note 20 Ultra, and if you're looking for something a little more specific, we have dedicated roundups for heavy duty cases, leather cases, thin cases, clear cases, and wallet cases for the Note 20 Ultra, to help you narrow down your search more quickly.
