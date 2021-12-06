Best Pixel 4 Screen Protectors in 2022

A screen protector is the best Day One accessory you could invest in for the Pixel 4. No matter how careful you are, smartphone screens invariably pick up micro-abrasions from daily use and abuse, so let a slab of tempered glass or film take the abuse instead. Plus, you'll be able to resell your phone for more if it still has a pristine screen.

Anti-glare protection Skinomi Full Coverage Matte Film $13 at Amazon Matte finishes are great for anyone who uses their phone outdoors or in bright places where screen glare becomes an issue. Skinomi's film protects against scratches with a silky matte finish and also includes a protective film for the back of the Pixel 4. Simple installation InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector $35 at Best Buy This tempered glass screen protector is designed with reinforced corners to defend against chipping. It offers oleophobic coatings so you don't get distracted by your greasy fingerprints and is precisely designed with an EZ apply tray for installation. Three-for-One MP-MALL Tempered Glass (3-pack) $9 at Amazon MP-Mall offers a great value here with three tempered glass screen protectors that feature a notch cut out around the top bezel sensors on the Pixel 4. The kit also includes an installation guide so you can line it up right to the edge of the display. Four of a kind OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack) $10 at Amazon Omoton offers a great bulk buy for folks that frequently drop their phone. This four pack of tempered glass screen protectors are easy to install thanks to the included guide, are case-friendly, and include hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. Bubble-free installation OtterBox Alpha Glass Series $31 at Amazon A great option from OtterBox, a reputable maker in heavy-duty cases, is its Alpha Glass Series. This tempered glass screen protector is ultra thin, reliable, and won't leave residue if you need to take it off. It's compatible with OtterBox cases and backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty. Expose the bezel LK Tempered Glass (3-pack) $9 at Amazon LK offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that includes a handy installation guide. They also back up their product with a lifetime replacement warranty, so on top of the three included with the bundle you'll be covered for as long as you're using your Pixel 4.

Don't take any chances with your Pixel 4 display

The most common way phones start to show wear is on the display. As careful as you can be to protect your phone, without a screen protector it's only a matter of time before you start noticing micro-abrasions — or worse.

For those looking for a film screen protector, I recommend the Skinomi Full Coverage Matte Film which, as the name suggests, also offers anti-glare protection with that matte finish. You also get an optional skin for the back of the phone, too, which would let you protect your entire phone from scuffs and abrasions without a case. (Although, really, with fabulous Pixel 4 cases like these, why wouldn't you protect the back glass as well as the front?)

If you want to save on some quality tempered glass screen protector, your best bet is probably something like the OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack). It's a great value for the most rugged type of screen protector you can buy for a phone, and comes with a handy installation guide so you get it right the first time and every time.