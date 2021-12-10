Best Pixel 4 cases 2022

The Google Pixel 4 is a significant switch from the previous Pixels, ditching the two-tone glass and the fingerprint sensor. However, it's still a glass-backed flagship phone. While it's important to protect any phone from dust, dirt, bumps, and scratches, it's especially important to do this from the get-go with a glass-backed device. So whether you want a clear case that can show off the Pixel 4's loveliness or prefer a more robust heavy-duty case to keep things locked down, we've spent hours looking for the best Pixel 4 cases out there.

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case

The Google Pixel 4's slim size means that even a heavier duty case can still feel sleek in hand, and when combined with a slim but grippy case like the Spigen Air Armor, it feels fantastic. The Air Armor seems like a light-duty case, but I've worn them for months, and they're all the protection you'll need unless you're an outdoorsman.

On the more robust end of the scale, the Tudia Merge Series and OtterBox Symmetry Series are both solid heavy-duty cases with long pedigrees and subtle sophistication. The Tudia's hybrid style is easier to get on and off, but the Sapphire Secret is just the best color ever, which is why it's the case my personal Pixel 4 has been rocking. Both will serve your Pixel 4 well, as would any case in this roundup.

If you're more partial to a wallet case so you can leave your wallet and/or purse at home, when it comes to the best Pixel 4 cases, we have also rounded up a good selection of the best wallet cases for the Google PIxel 4.