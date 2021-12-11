Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4 in 2022

The Pixel 4 is the latest great phone from Google, offering some amazing new features for photography and new ways to do more with your phone without actually touching it. Another great way to get more out of your phone is to put it in a wallet case that lets you carry all your most important cards and cash with your phone. Here are the best wallet case options for the Pixel 4.

Premium quality Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case $37 at Snakehive Snakehive makes its cases with genuine European nubuck leather, which looks and feels great. This wallet case is designed with three card slots and a cash pocket and you've got five stylish color options to choose from. Classic design ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case $26 at Amazon This is the prototypical wallet case that features all that you'd want. You get three card slots along with a pocket for cash, it folds up to create a stand for hands-free media viewing, and it also works great for protecting your phone. It's available in black or brown genuine leather. Check yourself out ProCase Mirror Wallet Case $11 at Amazon ProCase also offers a wallet case aimed at a female audience or anyone who could make use of a handy mirror in their pocket. It's available in three colors with stylish accents and an optional clip-on wrist strap. It offers three card slots and a cash pocket. Sleek card holder Abitku Leather Back Card Holder Case $12 at Amazon Not all wallet cases are folio-style. This stylish and slim case option offers a PU leather slot on the back that can hold one card. The look is completed with a matching fabric finish that covers the rest of the case. Choose from three color combinations. Display your ID Redluckstar Flip Folio Wallet Case $11 at Amazon This PU leather wallet case deserves a spot on our list for offering a see-through card slot specifically for your ID. It's otherwise a standard folio wallet case that offers three card slots and a pocket for storing cash and reciepts. Deep pockets Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case $13 at Olixar Olixar's wallet case only offers two card slots, but they're well-designed and deep enough to accommodate almost anything you'd need to store. It's a sleek and stylish option that features minimal branding and a magnetic fastener that keeps everything closed.

Keep it all with your Pixel 4

Buying a case for a brand new phone like the Pixel 4 is just good common sense. Investing in a well-made wallet case that cuts down your daily carry is even smarter and will save you time and hassle while projecting a professional appearance and, most importantly, protecting your phone.

Our top recommendation is the premium Snakehive leather case which is made from genuine leather looks great in all the available color. The only thing that might give you pause is the price, but Snakehive does offer a no hassle 30-day money back guarantee so if you don't think the quality craftmanship is worth it you can send it back for a full refund.

Beyond that, I have to give a nod to the offerings from ProCase which offers a more standard wallet case and one with a built-in mirror. Just like Snakehive, ProCase is known for making excellent wallet cases and they're the next best option if your Pixel 4 accessory budget is a bit tight.