Like most of Samsung's top-tier smartphones, the Galaxy S10 has aged quite well. So even if you buy one (new or refurbished) today, the 2019 flagship will most likely serve you well for the next year or two, provided you get one of the best Galaxy S10 cases to protect its gorgeous glass and aluminum body from getting damaged. And while you're at it, we also suggest taking a look at the best Galaxy S10 screen protectors, as they'll help keep the phone's 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen safe.
- Reliable everyday protection: Spigen Tough Armor case
- Slim yet durable: Otterbox Commuter Series case
- Safeguards more than just your phone: Spigen Slim Armor CS wallet case
- Clear as day: Trianium Clarium case
- Colorful and grippy: Speck CandyShell Grip case
- Heavy-duty protection: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series case
- Style with substance: Crave Dual Guard case
- Crafted by hand: Snakehive Vintage Wallet case - Black
- Barely noticeable: X-Level Slim Fit case
- Drop dead gorgeous: Dockem Luxe N1 case
Reliable everyday protection: Spigen Tough Armor caseStaff Pick
Featuring a dual-layer construction, Spigen's Tough Armor case comes with a soft TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate exterior. It uses "Air Cushion" technology and conforms to the MIL-STD-810G standard, giving your Galaxy S10 maximum protection from hard falls and damage.
Slim yet durable: Otterbox Commuter Series case
Otterbox's Commuter Series case sports a sleek yet rugged design that allows it to slip into most pockets easily. Its synthetic rubber slipcover is reinforced by an outer polycarbonate shell. The case also comes with port covers that prevent dust and dirt from getting into the device.
Safeguards more than just your phone: Spigen Slim Armor CS wallet case
Spigen's Slim Armor CS doubles up as a wallet, allowing you to stash up to two credit/ID cards (or a few bills) in its integrated storage compartment. The dual-layer case comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, allowing your Galaxy S10 to survive even the hardest impacts.
Clear as day: Trianium Clarium case
Thanks to its transparent construction, Trianium's Clarium case protects your Galaxy S10 from all kinds of damage while still allowing you to show off the smartphone's swanky glass back panel. It features precise cutouts for the rear camera array and the 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports.
Colorful and grippy: Speck CandyShell Grip case
Speck's CandyShell Grip case features a dual-layer design and conforms to the MIL-STD-810G standard, allowing enhanced shock absorption. The rubber ridges on its back improve the in-hand grip, while raised bezels protect the display from damage even if the smartphone were to fall face-first.
Heavy-duty protection: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series case
ArmadilloTek's Vanguard Series case features reinforced corners and a multi-layer construction, which allow your Galaxy S10 to survive falling from a height of up to twenty feet. It also comes with a built-in kickstand that makes it easy to prop up the smartphone for watching streaming video content.
Style with substance: Crave Dual Guard case
Check out Crave's Dual Guard if you're looking for a stylish yet rugged case for your Galaxy S10. It sports a flexible TPU inner shell, surrounded by a hard polycarbonate exterior in various funky colors such as Forest Green, Mint, and Slate.
Crafted by hand: Snakehive Vintage Wallet case - Black
Handmade in Europe with genuine top-grain leather, Snakehive's Vintage Wallet has three card slots, an inner pocket for bills, and an integrated kickstand. The magnetic cover allows calls to be answered even when it's closed, and a one-year warranty backs the folio.
Barely noticeable: X-Level Slim Fit case
Ridiculously thin and lightweight, X-Level's Slim Fit case protects your Galaxy S10 without adding any bulk to the smartphone. It's made from flexible TPU material and features a soft matte finish that doesn't attract smudges. You also get numerous colors such as Wine Red and gold.
Drop dead gorgeous: Dockem Luxe N1 case
Hands down, one of the most stylish Galaxy S10 cases out there is Dockem's Luxe N1. It's made from premium synthetic leather that looks like woven fabric. The dual-tone (black and grey) back also comes with a lay-flat slot that can be used to store a credit/ID card or a few bills.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy S10 in top condition
There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S10 continues to be a great-looking (and fairly well-performing) device, even after almost three years of its launch. However, if you want it to stay that way, you should consider getting a case for it.
As awesome as all of the cases mentioned above are, we recommend Spigen's Tough Armor as our top pick. Its two-part design maximizes impact absorption without adding too much bulk to the Galaxy S10. You also get a bunch of colors to choose from, and the built-in kickstand is an extremely useful addition if binge-watching on the go is your thing.
If you'd rather have something different, Dockem's Luxe N1 is certainly worth a look. It features a dual-tone woven fabric back panel that offers a great in-hand feel, and you also get a handy pocket to keep a credit/ID card or a couple of bills.
