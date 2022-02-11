Best Galaxy S10 Cases Android Central 2022

Like most of Samsung's top-tier smartphones, the Galaxy S10 has aged quite well. So even if you buy one (new or refurbished) today, the 2019 flagship will most likely serve you well for the next year or two, provided you get one of the best Galaxy S10 cases to protect its gorgeous glass and aluminum body from getting damaged. And while you're at it, we also suggest taking a look at the best Galaxy S10 screen protectors, as they'll help keep the phone's 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen safe.

Keep your Samsung Galaxy S10 in top condition

There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S10 continues to be a great-looking (and fairly well-performing) device, even after almost three years of its launch. However, if you want it to stay that way, you should consider getting a case for it.

As awesome as all of the cases mentioned above are, we recommend Spigen's Tough Armor as our top pick. Its two-part design maximizes impact absorption without adding too much bulk to the Galaxy S10. You also get a bunch of colors to choose from, and the built-in kickstand is an extremely useful addition if binge-watching on the go is your thing.

If you'd rather have something different, Dockem's Luxe N1 is certainly worth a look. It features a dual-tone woven fabric back panel that offers a great in-hand feel, and you also get a handy pocket to keep a credit/ID card or a couple of bills.