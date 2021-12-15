Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases 2022

The Galaxy Note 10 is a gorgeous sight to behold and offers a large, bezel-less display in a form factor that's easier to hold than past Notes. However, as striking as it is, the large screen, glass back, and thin metal frame likely won't hold up that well in the event of a fall. Want to ensure the Galaxy Note 10 stays looking good for years to come? Here are a few of the best Galaxy Note 10 cases we recommend checking out. We can also help you find a Galaxy Note 10 screen protector.

These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases

Among all of the cases here, we have to give our top recommendation as to the best Galaxy Note 10 case to the Spigen Neo Hybrid. The Neo Hybrid wins in just about every category, featuring a great design, copious durability, and coming in at a price that's tough to argue with. So if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the available choices, you can just get this one, and rest assured it'll serve you well.

If you need the absolute best protection, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series not only meets, but also exceeds, military-grade drop tests, making it one of the most durable cases you can find for the phone. Plus, it has a kickstand on the back, which has become a must of late for me regarding phone cases. Trust me — you'll use it more than you think!

Finally, if you're all about fashion and fun, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is the perfect choice to celebrate your playful spirit. Of course, it's not for everyone. But if you're into glitter and sparkles, grab this case, stat.

For something that's super-thin, if you don't find what you're looking for in this round-up, we have also put together a list of the best thin cases for the Galaxy Note 10 that might include something you like.