Best Thin Cases for Galaxy Note 10 in 2022

Even though it was released a year ago, the Galaxy Note 10 is still a great Android phone with a stupidly fast processor, three rear cameras, and a gorgeous AMOLED display with virtually no bezel. It's an incredibly thin phone, and as such, it's perfectly complemented by a similarly thin case. If that's what you're after to protect your device so it can last you another year, here are our top picks!

Thin and colorful Anccer Colorful Series $7 at Amazon When it comes to thin cases, few do it as good as Anccer. The company's Colorful Series line of cases is always a safe bet, with the 0.3mm thinness adding virtually no bulk to the Note 10 at all. We especially love how many colors are available, some of which have a unique gravel texture. Shockingly durable Spigen Liquid Air Armor $11 at Amazon Spigen makes a few great thin case options, one of which being the Liquid Air Armor. This slim profile looks and feels great on the Note 10, and the pattern on the back offers a unique design and some added grip. You also get military-grade durability and shock protection! One of the best Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 at Amazon The Spigen Rugged Armor is often one of our top overall case recommendations for most phones, with one of our favorite aspects of it being its thin profile. Similar to the Liquid Air Armor, you're getting Spigen's Air Cushion Technology that offers incredible shock-absorption. Military grade protection Kitoo Protective Case $14 at Amazon Get not only military-grade with this rugged case that's made of shockproof TPU and PC materials but also a stylish red and black design that will turn heads and won't add a lot of bulk to the ultra-slim device. Plus, it has a built-in kickstand for watching videos, video chatting, or recording, and supports wireless charging without having to remove the case first. A clear winner Shamo Clear Case $4 at Amazon There are a lot of solid thin cases out there, but what if you want one that's also transparent so you can show off the Note 10's natural beauty? That's where the Shamo Clear Case comes in. It's made out of a high-quality TPU material, is smudge-resistant, and offers drop protection. Premium material Caseology Vault $11 at Amazon Caseology's Vault case looks and feels like it should cost a lot more than it does. This lightweight and thin case packs a punch for its petite profile, offering military-grade protection and a premium design on the back that's truly awesome.

If you still can't decide

Hopefully, we've helped narrow down your shopping decision a bit, but if you still aren't sure which of these cases to buy, let's make things simple — buy the Anccer Colorful Series and call it a day.

This case keeps popping up on our case roundups whenever a new phone comes out, and for a good reason. It's stupidly thin, we love the color variety that Anccer offers, and the price is just right. When it comes to thin cases, it's one of the best out there.

If you aren't feeling that one for whatever reason, another great choice is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. This recently became one of my favorite cases in Spigen's lineup as the profile is wonderfully slim, lightweight, and the pattern on the back benefits from good looks and offering some welcome grip.