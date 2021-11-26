Best Pixel 4a 5G Cases Android Central 2021

While the Google Pixel 4a 5G isn't going to be winning any beauty contests, the best Pixel 4a 5G cases definitely go a long way in jazzing up this affordable 5G phone. Protecting your investment is obviously paramount, but let's get real. Life's too short for boring phone cases. Thankfully, these best Pixel 4a 5G cases are anything but and not only add pops of color, but also give extra protection to keep your phone looking brand new for years to come.

The best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases give you grip and glamour

The Google Pixel 4a 5G doesn't get a sexy minty green color like the Google Pixel 5, but these cases bring plenty of styles and add an extra layer (or two) of protection. Likewise, the Tudia DualShield gives us funky colors like Blue and Rose Gold while sturdy enough to last for years. Still, you can also get the Simicoo Vintage Leather wallet case, which has a deep Teal, Burgundy, and creamy tan if you're after more subdued colors.

If your tastes skew more towards the soft and sustainable, Google's own Fabric Case is going to be perfect for you. It's made of recycled materials but still looks and feels fantastic, giving your phone excellent grip and protection without being just another plastic snap-on piece. Its fabric is also machine-washable, so you can wash out the sweat and stains from whatever life throws at you and your phone.

Now that you've protected the back of your Google Pixel 4a 5G make sure you also grab a great screen protector to keep the Gorilla Glass intact and scratch-free.