While the Google Pixel 4a 5G isn't going to be winning any beauty contests, the best Pixel 4a 5G cases definitely go a long way in jazzing up this affordable 5G phone. Protecting your investment is obviously paramount, but let's get real. Life's too short for boring phone cases. Thankfully, these best Pixel 4a 5G cases are anything but and not only add pops of color, but also give extra protection to keep your phone looking brand new for years to come.
Keep it safe: Tudia DualShield Merge SeriesStaff Pick
Tudia's Merge Series has been protecting Pixels big and small for years, and if you need some heavy-duty support for your Pixel 4a 5G from Day One, this case will do the job for less than a large pizza.
Fabulous feel: Google Fabric Case
Google's fabric case feels just as amazing on the Pixel 4a 5G as it has on previous generations. This case comes in fun color options like Blue Confetti, but we also dig the Static Grey color.
Super rugged: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Finished in basic matte black, you'll get ultra-rugged protection from this case that includes shock absorption and "Air Cushion" technology, making it the perfect option if you're clumsy or will be taking the phone out and about in the field.
Two-tone texturing: Caseology Parallax Case
If you can't settle on one cool color for your Pixel 4a 5G case, check out the Parallax, which gives you two fun colors in one case. I'm a sucker for the Burgundy/Rose Gold, but there's also a two-tone Aqua Green that's quite fetching as well.
Kickstand for productivity: Supcase UB Pro
Available in Black, Slate Blue, and a darling Metallic Red, Supcase's most rugged series of cases is here to protect your investment while also adding functionality in the form of a built-in screen protector and a kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations.
Heavy-duty protection: Ghostek Covert
See the bright red strips at the corners of this case? That's a shock-absorbing gel, which should help your Pixel 4a 5G survive up to 8-foot drops. There's also a built-in kickstand near the bottom of the case.
Give it some pizzazz: anccer Colorful Series Ultra Thin
Like the Pixel 4a, we're not getting any fun colors for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, so why not grab a colorful case to pick up the slack? The Colorful Series is so thin you'll forget it's even there, but it still gives the phone a bit of grip.
Fit and flexible: X-Level Guardian
Available in three colors, this TPU case will hug every curve of your Pixel 4a 5G and add grip to it without adding bulk. The X-Level's TPU case also adds a little impact absorption.
Pockets inside and out: Simicoo Vintage Leather Wallet
This folio case has slots for three cards and a cash flap inside, and you even get an extra card slot on the front of the case for cards you use most often, such as a student ID.
Clear-ly durable: Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case
The Guardian Series is known for wild color accents — like the Green version available here — but the Black on Black clear plate of the Poetic Guardian lets you see the Google accents while still keeping the phone's back and front safe.
Plush look: anccer Newborn Series
This leather-backed case gives you a rich feel on the back while still offering up the better grip and protection of TPU on the bumper. The Newborn Series comes in four colors, including Red and a dashing Blue.
Old-school cool: OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case
There are few case makers in the world as well-known and well-trusted as OtterBox. Its Commuter Series gives you dual-layer protection, all without being as ridiculously tank-like in its design as the Defender or Defender Pro.
All the pretty colors: kwmobile TPU Silicone Case
If you were wishing the Pixel 4a 5G would get that baby blue color like the Pixel 4a — or any color, really — kwmobile has you covered, literally. Available in 16 colors, this little silicone case has at least one shade perfect for you.
Two layers of protection: Crave Dual Guard Protection Series Case
Not only do you get two layers of protection with this case that still manages to maintain a slim profile, but it also comes in some awesome colors like Slate and Forest Green, though we're partial to the lovely Navy hue.
Extend your battery: NEWDERY Battery Case
The Pixel 4a 5G already has decent battery life on its own, but if you're a power user, chances are you're still going to want a little extra oomph to keep it alive for longer use. This battery case doubles your Pixel 4a 5G's capacity while protecting it too.
The best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases give you grip and glamour
The Google Pixel 4a 5G doesn't get a sexy minty green color like the Google Pixel 5, but these cases bring plenty of styles and add an extra layer (or two) of protection. Likewise, the Tudia DualShield gives us funky colors like Blue and Rose Gold while sturdy enough to last for years. Still, you can also get the Simicoo Vintage Leather wallet case, which has a deep Teal, Burgundy, and creamy tan if you're after more subdued colors.
If your tastes skew more towards the soft and sustainable, Google's own Fabric Case is going to be perfect for you. It's made of recycled materials but still looks and feels fantastic, giving your phone excellent grip and protection without being just another plastic snap-on piece. Its fabric is also machine-washable, so you can wash out the sweat and stains from whatever life throws at you and your phone.
Now that you've protected the back of your Google Pixel 4a 5G make sure you also grab a great screen protector to keep the Gorilla Glass intact and scratch-free.
