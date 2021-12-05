Best Google Pixel 5 screen protectors 2022

It has been almost a year since the Google Pixel 5 launched to market. If you picked one up recently, or you're still using the one you bought way back when chances are you could do with some accessories for it. In addition to a protective case for the Pixel 5, which should be the essential first accessory buy with any new phone (it's never a bad idea to have a few so you can swap as well), did you also invest in one of the best Google Pixel 5 screen protectors? If not, it's time if you want to avoid the frustration of an accidental drop that cracks your display. These screen protectors will help keep that gorgeous 90Hz screen looking pristine for as long as you have it.

Almost everything you need OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack) $9 at Amazon The OMOTON Tempered Glass kit includes almost everything you need, with four total screen protectors and an alignment kit for easy installation. These screen protectors only measure 0.3mm, so you won't feel like there's a whole other screen on top of the Pixel 5. The only things missing are protectors for the rear camera module. Trusted brand Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack) $7 at Amazon Supershieldz is one of the most trusted brands for screen protectors, and this set includes two, so you have one to use and another as a spare or share a pack with a friend or family member. As expected, it has everything you'd expect from a quality tempered glass screen protector, bubble-free installation, anti-scratch surface, and super-thin design at just 0.3mm. All the glass QITAYO Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+2 pack) $11 at Amazon The QITAYO Tempered Glass Kit comes with everything you'll need to keep your Pixel 5 looking pristine. In the box, you'll find three glass screen protectors for the main display, along with two additional glass screen protectors for the rear camera module. Plus, QITAYO offers a lifetime warranty on its products, so if something happens during installation or while in use, you're covered. Rainbow-free Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector $5 at Amazon With some tempered glass screen protectors, you'll have to worry about the "rainbow effect," which can make it frustrating to use your Pixel 5. That's not a concern with the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector, thanks to its high-grade components, which improve viewing clarity. With the installation kit, you won't have to worry about dust getting under the protector either. Case-friendly Luibor Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack) $11 at Amazon When it comes to accessorizing your new Pixel 5, you'll likely want both a screen protector and a case. Unfortunately, not all screen protectors are made the same and may not be compatible with your case. That won't be of concern with the Luibor Screen Protector set. These were designed specifically to work with most cases, regardless of whether you go ultra-slim or more rugged. Scratch and shatterproof LK Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3+3 pack) $12 at Amazon Installing a new screen protector on your smartphone can be a frustrating proposition, and LK aims to help alleviate those frustrations. Along with including three screen protectors for the front display and three for the rear camera module, LK includes an alignment kit that will ensure that the adhesive attaches perfectly to your Pixel 5.

Grab one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors

After investing in the Google Pixel 5, you'll want to make sure your device can keep going for as long as possible. And that means picking up the best Google Pixel 5 screen protectors. With the OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit, you'll not only get four protectors, but OMOTON also includes an alignment kit for easy installation. With the company's SmoothArmor TCD technology, fingerprints are significantly reduced, leaving your screen looking crystal-clear all the time.

When it comes to investing something to protect the precious screen of my smartphone, I tend to want to go as high quality as possible. Supershieldz has the brand reputation, yet it isn't even the higher-priced option on this list. It's ultra-thin, will resist scratches, and because it's tempered glass, it's pretty easy to put on as well.

Whatever your preference in terms of type and material for a screen protector, the important thing is that you get one on your Pixel 5 pronto so that it will be your premium phone in perfect condition for years to come. And if you plan to resell it and upgrade, you can add value to the device by protecting its screen for the new owner.