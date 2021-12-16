Best Google Pixel 5 cases Android Central 2021

It may be hard to pick the best Google Pixel 5 case considering how many options you'll have. So whether you're on the hunt for a ruggedly handsome heavy-duty case that offers maximum protection, a super slim and stylish case, or something in between, these are some of the best Google Pixel 5 cases available right now.

What are the best cases for your Pixel 5?

The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best Android phones around, and it deserves only the best cases to protect it. The Caseology Parallax, in particular, is an excellent Google Pixel 5 case because not only does it offer air cushion impact protection and a nice lip around the camera, it has undeniable style. So skip the boring black and get you something bold, like the gold-accented Navy Blue, and the Aqua Green with a green Pixel 5 will look killer!

If you need something a little slimmer, we'd recommend the excellent Anccer Colorful Series, which comes in a black that matches the matte black Pixel 5 perfectly and a vivid blue for those of us who need something cooler. Thin cases also benefit from causing less interference with wireless chargers, which is important since the Pixel 5 is nitpicky about chargers.

Need more suggestions? That's okay, we have dedicated collections dedicated to the best heavy duty cases, best clear cases, and the best wallet cases for the Pixel 5, ensuring that no matter what your style, there's a case out there perfect for you. While you're guarding the back, you need to protect that glass touchscreen, too, with a great screen protector that will keep your screen free of scratches, smudges, and the dreaded shatter from a bad drop.