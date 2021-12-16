Best Google Pixel 5 cases Android Central 2021
It may be hard to pick the best Google Pixel 5 case considering how many options you'll have. So whether you're on the hunt for a ruggedly handsome heavy-duty case that offers maximum protection, a super slim and stylish case, or something in between, these are some of the best Google Pixel 5 cases available right now.
Safe and stylish: Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 5Staff Pick
This mesmerizing case has protected my last two Pixels with grace, and the colorways for the Pixel 5 are quite fetching. The Aqua Green will fit the green Pixel 5 perfectly, while Burgundy and Navy Blue jazz up the black Pixel 5.
Long-term protection: Tudia Dualshield Merge Series
If you want a heavy-duty case without a heavy-duty price, Tudia has been the go-to for years. The Merge Series gives you the impact protection and grip of a flexible TPU sleeve with the sturdiness of a polycarbonate back.
Comfortable feel: Kwmobile Fabric Case for Google Pixel 5
Finding Google's Fabric case is a bit more difficult nowadays, but luckily, we have the Kwmobile Fabric Case to replace it. This case looks and feels just like Google's option, but is available in many more color options and provides precise cutouts for the buttons and fingerprint scanner.
Textured for grip: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Pixel 5
This slim case won't bulk up your new Pixel 5, but it will add extra grip thanks to its triangular grooves. You still get some air cushions in the corners to protect against drops, but no bulkiness.
Forget it's there: Totallee Super Thin
If you hate cases, Totallee is for you. This ultra-thin Google Pixel 5 case comes in clear or black and is so thin and comfortable you'll forget you're even using a case.
Let's kick it: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Google Pixel 5
Need a heavy-duty case that has a function beyond being a tank? Supcase built a beefy kickstand and a screen protector into this ruggedly handsome case.
Lush leather feel: TORRO Genuine Leather Wallet Cover
The leather case selection for the Pixel 5 is much smaller than years past, but at least we have a few high-quality, fine-grain leather numbers like this black-and-red wallet from UK-based TORRO.
Carry everything: Feitenn Google Pixel 5 Flip Case
This vibrant folio wallet case has space for two credit cards and a bill pocket for cash or receipts. The case doubles as a kickstand and snaps shut using slim magnets so it won't flop around haphazardly.
Scratch protection: Anccer Colorful Series for Google Pixel 5 Case
This super slim Google Pixel 5 case won't give you much drop protection, but it'll add grip and a cool color while also protecting your new Pixel from scratches and scuffs.
Premium feel: Bellroy Leather Cover
Bellroy is back with yet another year of fascinatingly colored premium leather cases for the Pixel 5, including this stunning "Racing Green" color that makes me want to joyride through the countryside.
Can't beat a classic: Caseology Legion for Pixel 5
This case is a lot more understated than the bold colors of the Parallax, but it will stand the test of time. Legion cases are some of Caseology's most dependable, and I'm grateful it's available for the Pixel 5.
Belt clip included: OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition for Google Pixel 5
OtterBox is the Kleenex of the phone case world for a reason: it's darn good at protecting a phone through drops, falls, and the occasional throw. The Defender Series is the classic multi-layer OtterBox case, and this one even comes with a belt clip/kickstand.
Rugged, not rough: Ringke Fusion-X
I'll be the first to admit to either love or hate this case design, but the Fusion-X is durable, affordable, and just look at how that Turquoise Green pops with the Sorta Sage Pixel 5? The air cushions around that colored bumper help boost impact protection, too.
Sustainable and biodegradable: Pela Eco-Friendly Phone Case
The Pixel 5 is Google's most sustainably made phone yet, so why would you undo all that work with a landfill-bound plastic case? These flexible, durable cases are biodegradable and sustainably produced, and there are even charity-benefitting designs.
Keep it together: Haii Leather Wallet
Who needs to carry a separate wallet when there are lavish leather folios out there like this? Available in four colors, you can fit two cards plus cash inside the cover, which doubles as a kickstand.
Thin but grippy: Lokyoo Grippy Soft TPU Case for Google Pixel 5
Available in this lovely blue or black, this little bundle of joy allows you to protect the back and sides of your Pixel 5 in style while giving you lots of grip and a nice subtle slope below the fingerprint sensor, so you always hit it correctly the first time.
All-around protection: Poetic Guardian Series for Google Pixel 5
If you want all-around protection, this case is for you. The military-grade case protects all angles of your Google Pixel 5. It has TPU lining and bumpers, a clear polycarbonate back, and a built-in screen protector. There's even an extra front frame if you want to use your own screen protector.
Clear as day: OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for Google Pixel 5
Some people want solid protection without a lot of extra bulk. The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series might be the solution you need. You get a pocket-friendly design that's easy to carry around. Most importantly, it'll protect against drops, bumps, and fumbles.
What are the best cases for your Pixel 5?
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best Android phones around, and it deserves only the best cases to protect it. The Caseology Parallax, in particular, is an excellent Google Pixel 5 case because not only does it offer air cushion impact protection and a nice lip around the camera, it has undeniable style. So skip the boring black and get you something bold, like the gold-accented Navy Blue, and the Aqua Green with a green Pixel 5 will look killer!
If you need something a little slimmer, we'd recommend the excellent Anccer Colorful Series, which comes in a black that matches the matte black Pixel 5 perfectly and a vivid blue for those of us who need something cooler. Thin cases also benefit from causing less interference with wireless chargers, which is important since the Pixel 5 is nitpicky about chargers.
Need more suggestions? That's okay, we have dedicated collections dedicated to the best heavy duty cases, best clear cases, and the best wallet cases for the Pixel 5, ensuring that no matter what your style, there's a case out there perfect for you. While you're guarding the back, you need to protect that glass touchscreen, too, with a great screen protector that will keep your screen free of scratches, smudges, and the dreaded shatter from a bad drop.
