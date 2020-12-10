Best Clear Cases for Google Pixel 5 in 2020

The Google Pixel 5 comes in some really pretty colors, which makes it a bit of a shame to cover it up with a case. Thankfully, there are plenty of clear phone cases out there that will allow you to continue to admire your phone's natural beauty. I've scoured the internet looking for the best of the best. Here are the very best Pixel 5 clear cases for you to look through. To further protect, don't forget to pick up one of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors as well.

Like Frodo with The Ring Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear $12 at Amazon With its clear edges and backing, the Spigen Crystal Clear case allows you to admire the Pixel 5's casing while providing some added protection. It has TPU bumpers and a hard PC backing. Splash of color Poetic Guardian Series Full-Body Case $19 at Amazon This Poetic case surrounds your phone with its plastic faceplate and clear shell for all-around protection. The sides give added grip and the corners are shockproof. Additionally, the added pop of color looks especially nice on black Pixel 5 phones. Rugged and clear Ringke Fusion-X for Google Pixel 5 $11.99 at Amazon This case honestly puts me in mind of 90s Macintosh laptops and desktops with that rim of color. The corners cushion against accidental drops while the raised bezel on the front helps protect the screen when laid upside down. Get it in black, blue, or camo. Out of this world RANZ Shockproof Series Clear Case $12 at Amazon Satisfy your inner nerd with this fun space-themed case. The outer rim is composed of a soft TPU bumper while the back is a hard acrylic material. It's scratch-resistant, shockproof, and is just fun to show off. That special sparkle SunStory Clear Glitter Case $10 at Amazon Those free-moving pieces of glitter sure are pretty to look at as you tilt your phone from one direction to another. The shell is made of a soft transparent TPU to provide against mild drops and bumps. There are four different glitter colors to choose from. When life gives you lemons Ftonglogy Lemon Tree Pattern Case $9 at Amazon Add some vibrant yellow lemons to your Pixel 5 for a fun look. This case also happens to have TPU bumpers that protect against damages. Plus, that cute lemon design is on a scratch-resistant hard back panel to give added cushioning from accidental drops.

Best clear Pixel 5 cases

Clear phone cases allow you to admire the beauty of your Pixel 5's casing or allow you to show off a fun pattern without the clutter of additional colors. However, some clear cases don't provide as much protection as other options out there. At the very least, you'll want something that is scratch resistant and can help protect against drops and bumps.

The clear case that I recommend the most is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear. The bumper is made of TPU materials that cushion the blow of drops and bumps while the backplate is made of a durable PC. You'll be able to see your phone's natural beauty uncluttered by excess colors or ridges.

To add a little more protection to your phone, you should really consider the Poetic Guardian Series. The rugged edges better protect against accidents while still allowing you to see the phone's casing through the clear backing. It offers an understated stripe of color along the back and then a ring of color to the front of your phone and encases it all for added cushioning.

If you're simply looking for something fun to decorate your phone with, I highly recommend the RANZ Shockproof Series Clear Case. Those stars and planets are just fun to look at and you'll be showing off the pattern whenever you whip your phone out. The TPU bumpers also provide a mild cushioning should you accidentally drop your phone.