Best Google Pixel 3a Cases 2022

The Pixel 3a — easily one of the best smartphones of 2019 — brought the Pixel experience to a far wider audience in 2019 with the same style at a much more friendly price point. Even though there's now a Pixel 4a, the Pixel 3a is still a fantastic phone, and the best Pixel 3a cases do a great job reflecting the bold styling choices Google chose with its first budget Pixel phone.

Like nothing's there Spigen Thin Fit From $11 at Amazon Spigen is one of the most trusted names in case makers, and its Thin Fit case is one of the best it has to offer. It's incredibly slim and lightweight has a scratch-resistant design to keep your 3a safe from daily use and works great with magnetic car mounts. For dirty droppers Tech21 Studio Design Case $10 at Amazon This fun-looking case is actually a pretty practical one, too. Tech21 is a case maker that's made it their mission in life to help phones survive more drops, and it also sports anti-microbial protection to keep your phone clean in a dirty, dirty world. Corner cushions Tudia Merge Series $13 at Amazon Tudia uses the tried and true hybrid construction — squishy TPU inserts surrounded by a hard polycarbonate shell — to keep Google's latest phone safe without breaking the bank. This case is a heavy-duty case with a slim profile and four color options. A clear winner Spigen Liquid Crystal $10 at Amazon Spigen's Liquid Crystal line is my favorite case series in all of clear case-dom. While my all-time favorite Liquid Crystal Glitter isn't available for the 3a yet, the classic clear Liquid Crystal will protect your phone from ugly scratches and small drops in style. Guard your Pixel Poetic Guardian Series $14.95 at Amazon This heavy-duty case lets your Pixel 3a's beautify shine through the back panel — accented in either blue or silver — while securely protecting it from drops, dings, and scuffs. It even has dust flaps to protect your ports from pocket lint bunnies! Built Android tough Spigen Tough Armor $16.99 at Amazon Pixel phones are made for users that want the latest software and the best features first, but that doesn't mean these cutting-edge phones deserve to live on a knife's edge between safety and shattering. Spigen's Tough Armor is sturdy, secure, and even comes with a kickstand. Dual-layer champ Caseology Parallax From $8 at Amazon Caseology's Parallax case is rather impressive. At first glance, it grabs your attention with its honeycomb pattern that gives the case a unique 3D appearance. Along with the good looks, you also get excellent grip, drop protection, and wireless charger support. Slim protection Vinve Carbon Fiber $5 at Amazon Vinve's carbon fiber-accented case offers about as much protection as the Spigen Rugged Armor for a fraction of the price and even offers some cool color options like Navy, Ruby Red, and a dapper-looking Grey. Carry it all Feitenn Wallet Case $11 at Amazon Who needs a separate wallet these days when we can use our phones to pay for everything? This swanky-looking folio can hold three ID or payment cards, some cash, and your lovely little Pixel 3a easily, and the folio pulls double-duty as a kickstand as needed in the field.

What's the best Google Pixel 3a case?

The Pixel 3a may not be as widely available anymore, but that doesn't mean it deserves to be left exposed as you go about your busy day in the concrete jungle! Whether you need a little light protection or want to lock your phone down against shatters and scratches, there is a case out there for you!

On the thinner side of the scale, when it comes to the best Pixel 3a cases, it's really hard to go wrong with the Spigen Thin Fit and its slim protection. If you want to protect your phone without turning it into a tank, Tech21 claims that its Studio Design Case can withstand drops up to 8 feet while still keeping a slim profile with a stunning pattern.

Conversely, if you want to carry the phone and your essentials with you at the same time, leaving the wallet (what are those?) at home, a case like the Feitenn Wallet case will fit perfectly. It holds not just the phone, folio-style, but also up to three cards and some cash. And has the added advantage of doubling as a kickstand for watching videos, too.

Can I use a Pixel 3 case with a Pixel 3a?

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Joe Maring / Android Central)

The differences between the 2018 flagship and the mid-range Pixels are slight from a physical standpoint, and technically you could fit a Pixel 3 case on a Pixel 3a. However, depending on the button cutouts and how tightly fitted the case was originally designed, they might fit the slightly taller and thicker Pixel 3a.

That said, any Pixel 3 case would cover up the Pixel 3a's headphone jack, and I would really, really recommend getting a case designed for the 3a, as that will provide the best protection and won't interfere with any ports/buttons.

Once you've chosen the perfect case, consider grabbing some other accessories for the Pixel 3a to complete your purchase.