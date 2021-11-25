Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors Android Central 2021

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE might be mostly made of plastic, but it still warrants protecting, especially when it comes to the screen. Thus, you'll probably be looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors. Pair it up with some of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, and you have all the protection you'll need. This smartphone turns heads with its sleek design and a spec-sheet that could rival some of the best Android phones on the market.

Avoid the scratches and get the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors

When you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you can't go wrong with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack). You get a couple of spares, which can come in handy if you tend to drop your phone a lot — remember, a glass screen protector is supposed to break to protect the screen when your phone endures a harsh fall. The application method is easy even if you're not tech-obsessed with the delicate hands of a master craftsman.

If you tend to get eye strain headaches a lot (like me), consider upgrading to the ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+. In addition to keeping your device's display looking pristine, these also aim to help alleviate potential eye strain from staring at your display. These screen protectors even feature "embedded ions" to help kill off most of the bacteria that can accumulate on your display.

Those who want to protect the main display and want some protection for the camera module will love the MP-Mall tempered kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for the primary screen, but two smaller protectors are for the rear camera module. Installation couldn't be easier with the included instructions, and you won't have to worry about dealing with any bubbles either.