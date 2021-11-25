Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors Android Central 2021
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE might be mostly made of plastic, but it still warrants protecting, especially when it comes to the screen. Thus, you'll probably be looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors. Pair it up with some of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, and you have all the protection you'll need. This smartphone turns heads with its sleek design and a spec-sheet that could rival some of the best Android phones on the market.
- Easy application: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack)
- Screen and eye protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+
- Thin and flexible: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Max Coverage Film
- All the glass: MP-Mall Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass (4 pack)
- Extra backup: LK Ultra-Thin HD Tempered Glass (6 pack)
- Ultra-thin: OMOTON Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass (3 pack)
- No bubbles allowed: UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass (2+3 pack)
- Made for cases: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S20 FE
- Plastic works too: Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector (6 pack)
Easy application: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack)Staff pick
Supershieldz is one of the most popular brands of screen protectors because not only is the glass quite durable, but the pocketbook-style application method is so easy even my mother can put them on by herself. This pack also gives you two spares, so if your first one shatters in the line of duty, you can replace it the moment you get home.
Screen and eye protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+
ZAGG makes some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors with the InvisibleShield Glass+. This screen protector is not only rated to be four times stronger than the competition but also has some benefits for your eyes. The built-in Eyesafe layer also helps to filter out the HEV blue light, making it easier on your eyes.
Thin and flexible: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Max Coverage FilmBest Film
If you don't like the difference in touch sensitivity that you get with glass, film protectors offer some scratch-protection while still being thin and responsive. This "Max Coverage" version is edge to edge, so you won't have to worry as much about feeling the edges of it the way you do with "case-friendly" screen protectors.
All the glass: MP-Mall Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass (4 pack)
Since the Galaxy S20 FE now features a plastic and aluminum build, you now have two pieces of glass to protect. With this tempered glass kit from MP-Mall, you'll get two screen protectors for the big screen, along with two more glass lens protectors for the camera module.
Extra backup: LK Ultra-Thin HD Tempered Glass (6 pack)
Installing screen protectors can be quite a pain, but LK makes it easy with its Tempered Glass kit. There are three glass protectors for the front, along with three for the camera module. But the company also includes an alignment tool to make sure you get the perfect installation on the first attempt.
Ultra-thin: OMOTON Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass (3 pack)
Some screen protectors add too much bulk to a sleek device like the Galaxy S20 FE. That's not the case with the OMOTON Tempered Glass kit, which comes with screen protectors that add just 0.3mm of thickness. This helps to make it feel like you don't even have a screen protector installed.
No bubbles allowed: UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass (2+3 pack)
With the UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass kit, you'll get three screen protectors and two camera guards with rounded corners. The company states these will keep your display looking clear, and the oleophobic coating helps reduce the number of fingerprints that show up. UniqueMe's protectors also feature a nano-automatic absorption technology to ensure that you won't have to worry about bubbles or fingerprints getting in the way of your installation.
Made for cases: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S20 FE
The problem with screen protectors is that they often peel up around the corners when they butt up against the edges of a case. Still, Spigen, as one of the best case manufacturers on the market, knows exactly how to strike that balance between fully covering your screen and having just enough room to not interfere with your case.
Plastic works too: Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector (6 pack)
Although PET Film screen protectors won't do too much to protect the display from cracking, these are still useful. This package from Supershieldz includes six-film screen protectors, so your display should be just fine for as long as you own the Galaxy S20 FE.
Avoid the scratches and get the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors
When you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you can't go wrong with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack). You get a couple of spares, which can come in handy if you tend to drop your phone a lot — remember, a glass screen protector is supposed to break to protect the screen when your phone endures a harsh fall. The application method is easy even if you're not tech-obsessed with the delicate hands of a master craftsman.
If you tend to get eye strain headaches a lot (like me), consider upgrading to the ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+. In addition to keeping your device's display looking pristine, these also aim to help alleviate potential eye strain from staring at your display. These screen protectors even feature "embedded ions" to help kill off most of the bacteria that can accumulate on your display.
Those who want to protect the main display and want some protection for the camera module will love the MP-Mall tempered kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for the primary screen, but two smaller protectors are for the rear camera module. Installation couldn't be easier with the included instructions, and you won't have to worry about dealing with any bubbles either.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors
If you're looking for protection for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we've got all the best screen protector options for you!
No need to flip out, just get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector
Samsung's new factory-installed PET screen protector on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is quite an improvement over the previous generation's, but you still need some extra protection. Here are the best third-party screen protectors to keep your new phone's folding display extra safe.