Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases Android Central 2021

No matter which smartphone you buy these days, it's essential to get a case for it, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is no exception. The Galaxy S20 FE offers everything — from powerful hardware to great cameras — at a very attractive price. It's a smartphone that'll last you years, provided you get one of these best Galaxy S20 FE cases to give it the protection it deserves. And while you're at it, you may also want to check some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors to shield that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen from all kinds of damage.

Protect your Galaxy S20 FE with the best cases

Caseology's Parallax Case for the Galaxy S20 FE is easily our favorite of all the cases listed above and for good reason. The Parallax is a home run, thanks to a unique 3D design on the back that provides an added layer of cushion without interfering with the device's wireless charging capabilities. The case also features raised bezels for added protection around the display and the rear camera module, thus ensuring that one of the best Android phones of 2021 stays in a pristine condition forever.

On the other hand, Spigen's Rugged Armor is an obvious choice for not just the Galaxy S20 FE, but just any modern smartphone. If you haven't tried the Rugged Armor before, you'll be pleasantly surprised with its soft TPU material, which provides a bit more grip than others. In addition, Spigen's "Air Cushion" technology adds a bit of extra protection on all four corners to help absorb any shocks and impacts.