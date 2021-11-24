Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases Android Central 2021
No matter which smartphone you buy these days, it's essential to get a case for it, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is no exception. The Galaxy S20 FE offers everything — from powerful hardware to great cameras — at a very attractive price. It's a smartphone that'll last you years, provided you get one of these best Galaxy S20 FE cases to give it the protection it deserves. And while you're at it, you may also want to check some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors to shield that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen from all kinds of damage.
- Funky 3D effects: Caseology Parallax Series
- The classic: Spigen Rugged Armor designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Straight from Samsung: Samsung Silicone Cover
- Clearly perfect: i-Blason Ares Series
- Carry it all together: Kowauri Leather Flip Wallet
- Understated and stylish: Ringke Onyx Series
- Prop it up: Samsung Clear Standing Cover
- For that premium feel: Spigen Monument designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Simply solid: Osophter Protective Cover
- Rugged and colorful: Crave Dual Guard
- For the best grip: Anccer Newborn Series
- No more yellowing problems: Ferilinso Clear Case with Screen Protectors
Funky 3D effects: Caseology Parallax SeriesStaff Pick
The Caseology Parallax is one of those cases that have become a favorite for many. The unique 3D design on the back improves grip and ergonomics, while the rest of the case gives you the protection you need. Caseology also ensures this case can be used with many of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors while still maintaining support for wireless charging.
The classic: Spigen Rugged Armor designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
For years, Spigen has reigned supreme as one of the best case makers, thanks in large part to the Rugged Armor series. This is one of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases with its lightweight design and Air Cushion technology for enhanced shock absorption. Plus, you get that classic design that Spigen has been providing for years.
Straight from Samsung: Samsung Silicone Cover
Few things are better than a no-nonsense silicone case, and Samsung provides just that with its Silicon Cover. This case wraps around all four corners while leaving plenty of room at the bottom for the speakers and charging port.
Clearly perfect: i-Blason Ares Series
This two-stage case ticks all the boxes: it's got a clear back so your FE's color can shine through, it's got a robust two-tone bumper that protects against drops and adds grip, and because the bumper comes in five different color combos, there's one for almost every single FE color, but I'm partial to this Mint Green and the Purple.
Carry it all together: Kowauri Leather Flip Wallet
Between Samsung Pay and Google Pay, your S20 FE is already a wallet, so why not carry your IDs and cash in it to make it official? This wallet case comes in five colors and has room for two cards plus cash. It has magnets to stay closed without bulky straps, and it functions as a kickstand, too.
Understated and stylish: Ringke Onyx Series
Ringke's TPU case has a leg up over the Spigen Rugged Armor in that it comes in three colors, not just basic black, and it's also got a slightly more rich texture across the back too. There's also a nice lip around the camera module and even anchor points for attaching a lanyard or a phone charm.
Prop it up: Samsung Clear Standing Cover
It doesn't matter how big a phone is. But, being able to prop it up to watch some YouTube can be pretty valuable. With the Clear Standing Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE, you'll get a built-in kickstand on the back along with a transparent TPU cover wrapping around your device.
For that premium feel: Spigen Monument designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Monument is a new entry to Spigen's vast lineup of excellent cases. It's not too much to write home about when it comes to the design, as it features Spigen's Air Cushion technology while being made of a TPU material. Instead, the Monument's defining feature is its unique rear design - with a textured finish at the top and a smooth matte finish at the bottom.
Simply solid: Osophter Protective Cover
Protection is the name of the game when finding the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, and Osophter delivers. The Protective Cover is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, ensuring the best shock absorption possible. There are four colors to choose from, so you can match your case color to your phone's color.
Rugged and colorful: Crave Dual Guard
Easily one of the best-looking Galaxy S20 FE cases out there, Crave's Dual Guard features a dual-layer construction that gives your smartphone protection from even the hardest of falls. It's available in a multitude of colors, such as Navy, Forest Green, and Red. Oh, and did we mention the lifetime warranty?
For the best grip: Anccer Newborn Series
Anccer's Newborn Series is a bit more unique from the rest with three different materials. First, the edges are protected by a soft TPU bumper, while a polycarbonate backplate helps keep everything in place. But then there's an added layer of PU leather which not only looks good but adds a bit more grip to your phone.
No more yellowing problems: Ferilinso Clear Case with Screen Protectors
There is a concern with some clear cases regarding them developing a yellow tint over time. However, that won't be an issue with the Ferilinso Clear Case, which uses a coating to protect it against fingerprints and potential yellowing problems. Ferilinso also includes two tempered glass screen protectors so that you can protect your S20 FE from all angles.
Completely enclosed: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
Thanks to its full-body design, the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the most protective cases on the market. In addition to the ultra-rugged backplate, the UB Pro has a front shell that protects the edges of your display and features a built-in screen protector. Plus, you can use the built-in kickstand when you need to use your phone hands-free.
Tough protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - (FE Only) Black
Otterbox has been in the case and accessories market for years, and the company has finally joined the S20 FE fray with the Symmetry Series of cases. This case uses a dual-layer design, with an inner TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate backplate to keep everything in place.
Protect your Galaxy S20 FE with the best cases
Caseology's Parallax Case for the Galaxy S20 FE is easily our favorite of all the cases listed above and for good reason. The Parallax is a home run, thanks to a unique 3D design on the back that provides an added layer of cushion without interfering with the device's wireless charging capabilities. The case also features raised bezels for added protection around the display and the rear camera module, thus ensuring that one of the best Android phones of 2021 stays in a pristine condition forever.
On the other hand, Spigen's Rugged Armor is an obvious choice for not just the Galaxy S20 FE, but just any modern smartphone. If you haven't tried the Rugged Armor before, you'll be pleasantly surprised with its soft TPU material, which provides a bit more grip than others. In addition, Spigen's "Air Cushion" technology adds a bit of extra protection on all four corners to help absorb any shocks and impacts.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab a case and keep your Moto G Power motoring on for years
The Moto G Power (2020) offers a rather surprising and impressive set of specs for the budget market. Of course, if you happen to pick it up, you won't want something to happen to it, so grab a case to go with the G Power.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!
Liven up your Moto G Pure with the best cases
We love how the perfect case can revamp a phone's look completely. So give your Motorola phone a glow-up with one of the best Moto G Pure cases.