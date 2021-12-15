Best Samsung Galaxy S10e Cases 2022

It's no secret that the Galaxy S10e was one of the best Android phones of 2019, and if you're a proud owner, you want only the best Galaxy S10e cases. Until later in 2020, the S10e saw a bit of a revival as we saw comparisons between the Galaxy S10e vs iPhone SE. Now, if you're trying to keep your Galaxy S10e pristine, you can take a look at this guide and pick the best Samsung Galaxy S10e case.

There are endless options for the best Galaxy S10e cases

As you can see, there are a lot of case options for the Galaxy S10e. That's great if you like having a lot to choose from, but if you're feeling a little overwhelmed, we don't blame you one bit.

For most people, we'd recommend picking up the Spigen Liquid Crystal Air. Why? It allows the S10e's striking design to shine through, doesn't add too much bulk/weight, and it's affordable. That's a winning combination if we've ever seen one, and we think most of you will be quite happy with it.

If you'd like something a bit more luxurious, the Galaxy S10e Leather Back Cover from Samsung is the way to go. The genuine leather looks fantastic and we love how many different colors it's available in.