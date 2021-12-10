Best Google Pixel 3a XL Cases in 2022

Google's Pixel 3a XL is a more affordable version of the excellent Pixel 3 XL that launched in October 2018. The Pixel 3a XL's plastic design isn't nearly as fragile as the regular Pixel 3 XL's glass one, but picking up a case for it is still a swell idea. If you need some helping finding one you like, here's a roundup of our favorites.

There are a lot of exceptional cases out there

There are plenty of cases to choose from for the Pixel 3a XL, but if you ask us, one of the best you can buy is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It may not look inspiring at first glance, but functionality, it excels. It's built incredibly well, offers superb protection in a very slim profile, and adds very little bulk to the phone. For most folks that just want something cheap, clean, and simple, this is the way to go.

As for some of the more niche cases, you can't go wrong with the Totallee Thin Case if you really, really can't stand regular cases but know you should protect your Pixel 3a XL with something. Yes, it's expensive, but it seriously is so light and thin that you'll forget it's on your phone.

On the complete opposite side of things, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro should be the go-to case if you want to get as much protection as possible.