Best Google Pixel 3a XL Cases in 2022
Google's Pixel 3a XL is a more affordable version of the excellent Pixel 3 XL that launched in October 2018. The Pixel 3a XL's plastic design isn't nearly as fragile as the regular Pixel 3 XL's glass one, but picking up a case for it is still a swell idea. If you need some helping finding one you like, here's a roundup of our favorites.
Spigen Rugged Armor
If you regularly read our case roundups, you'll know that we're big fans of the Spigen Rugged Armor. This case doesn't look very flashy, but it nails the basics at a price you'll love. It offers ample drop protection, is built well, and adds very little thickness to the 3a XL's body. All-in-all, there's not much to complain about.
Anccer Colorful Series
Give your Pixel 3a XL some essential protection without compromising its design with the Anccer Colorful Series. This case features an ultra-thin 0.3mm design, comes in six gorgeous colors, and offers safety against daily wear and tear.
Spigen Slim Armor Crystal
This case from Spigen does just about everything you can imagine. It's a clear case that shows off the Pixel 3a XL's beauty, and thanks to its dual-layer structure, offers effective protection against drops of all kind. Plus, there's a kickstand on the back for impromptu movie watching.
TUDIA Merge Series
If you want a Pixel 3a XL case that looks great, gives you seriously good protection, and doesn't turn the phone into a meatball, look no further than the TUDIA Merge Series. This case comes in four colors, uses an effective dual-layer design, and sells for a price we think you'll like.
Google Fabric Case
Google's fabric cases feel lovely in hand, don't add much bulk to the phone, and since Google makes them, their build quality is every bit as premium as their price tags. Available in Carbon, Fog, and Seascape.
Osophter Flower Case
Want to make sure your Pixel 3a XL stands out? This case is available in two unique flowery patterns and adds a lot to the phone's somewhat generic design. Along with the good looks, it's also shock absorbent and has raised edges over the phone's screen.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Liquid Crystal from Spigen is one of the most popular clear cases for almost every major phone that comes out. Why? It's built incredibly well, has a very slim profile, and offers ample ruggedness for your device. It's not super flashy or over the top, but it sure does get the job done.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
Some people are rougher with their phones than others, and if that sounds like you, you'll want to pick up the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. Available in pink, blue, black, and white, this case is drop tested up to 20 feet, has a built-in screen protector, and comes with a rotatable holster for your belt.
Totallee Thin Case
There are thin cases, and then there's the Totallee Thin Case. If you hate bulky cases but don't trust yourself to use the Pixel 3a XL without any sort of protection, this is an excellent choice. Few cases are as slim as this one, making it feel like there's nothing on your phone at all. You get excellent protection for daily use, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Spigen Tough Armor
We love the Spigen Tough Armor because of the unique functionality it brings to the table. On the one hand, it's a great case with a rugged dual-layer design, military-grade durability, and shock absorption technology. On the other, it can turn the Pixel 3a XL into an impromptu movie theater with a built-in kickstand on the back.
Spek Presidio Grip
As its name suggests, the Pixel 3a XL is a pretty big phone. If you need some help getting a good grip on the thing, a case that's definitely worth checking out is the Speck Presidio Grip. It's drop-tested up to 10 feet, has unique grooves on the back to allow for enhanced grip, and a raised bezel over the screen to protect it, too.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style
Want a clear case while also adding some style to your Pixel 3a XL? With the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style, you get to show off the back of your phone in its entirety while also adding a bit of pop with a striking blue bumper. Not only does this look good, but it's also shock-absorbing and acts as a protective bezel for the 3a XL's display.
There are a lot of exceptional cases out there
There are plenty of cases to choose from for the Pixel 3a XL, but if you ask us, one of the best you can buy is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It may not look inspiring at first glance, but functionality, it excels. It's built incredibly well, offers superb protection in a very slim profile, and adds very little bulk to the phone. For most folks that just want something cheap, clean, and simple, this is the way to go.
As for some of the more niche cases, you can't go wrong with the Totallee Thin Case if you really, really can't stand regular cases but know you should protect your Pixel 3a XL with something. Yes, it's expensive, but it seriously is so light and thin that you'll forget it's on your phone.
On the complete opposite side of things, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro should be the go-to case if you want to get as much protection as possible.
