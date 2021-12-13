Best Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Protectors 2022

For the first time, Samsung is releasing a Plus-sized version of its larger Galaxy Note phones. This release means an even larger screen option for those interested in the latest in the Note series. That also means more display real estate to protect from scuffs and scratches. Don't let your display get damaged by your daily use; keep your Galaxy Note 10+ protected with a screen protector! Oh, and don't forget to pick up one of the best Galaxy Note 10+ cases.

Trusted wrapper IQ Shield Screen Protector $9 at Amazon IQ Shield is well-known for its super thin smart film that blends into the screen almost imperceptibly. This two-pack comes with everything you need to install the screen protector onto your Note 10+ without bubbles or hassle. Trusted tempered glass Whitestone Dome Glass $50 at Amazon The Whitestone Dome Glass is a premium option for protecting the display of your Note 10+. This kit includes a phone holder that ensures a perfect installation and acts as a guide for the UV light that cures the screen protector to the display. Whitestone Dome Glass offers full coverage for the entire curved display surface and won't pop loose over time. Cured with UV light amFilm Ultra Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) $40 at Amazon The more premium tempered glass screen protectors use UV lights to cure adhesion gel to the display, and that's just what you get with this two-pack from amFilm. The tempered glass design allows for maximum durability, along with no loss in display quality and full compatibility with the Note 10+'s in-screen fingerprint sensor. Case friendly design Spigen NeoFlex TPU Film (2-pack) $10 at Amazon Spigen only offers a film screen protector for the Note 10+, but it's a sound investment if you also plan on buying a case for your phone. A flexible film can be better for installing because you're able to bend it to cover the curved edge of the display. Spigen recommends using a case to get the perfect fit with no raised corners. Film protector multipack IVSO TPU Film Screen Protector (3-pack) $6 at Amazon As great as tempered glass is for protection, I've found film screen protectors to be the better choice for larger phones. It's because they're easier to install and position correctly and will still defend against daily wear and tear. This three-pack of film screen protectors will serve you well and offers the best overall value on the market so far. Designed to work with cases UniqueMe TPU Film Screen Protector (3-pack) $13 at Amazon If you're worried about how well you'll be able to apply your screen protector to the Note 10+, then this 3-pack is an excellent way to go. They're made of TPU film, are case-friendly, and support fingerprint recognition.

Best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors

Don't risk scuffing up your brand new Galaxy Note 10+ by forgoing a screen protector. All it takes is one little scratch, and suddenly it's all you'll see when you use your phone. It's super distracting and more than a little depressing when it inevitably happens, but there's a simple fix. Use a screen protector as soon as you pull your phone out of the box.

Our top pick is the IQ Shield Screen Protector. This easy-to-apply smart film keeps your Note 10+ screen looking fantastic, and the best part is that you'll hardly notice it at all!

You also can't go wrong with Whitestone Dome's excellent tempered glass screen protector. It may be expensive, but it's worth it to ensure a clean install and long-term protection.

For those interested in film screen protectors, I would recommend the Spigen NeoFlex 2-pack. Spigen is a trusted brand, and it designed its screen protectors to be fully compatible with cases. And let's be real, if you're using a screen protector, chances are you're also going to use a case for your Note 10+.