Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases 2022

Despite being a little dated at this point, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ still holds its own against some of the best Android smartphones currently available. The 2019 flagship packs power, precision, and productivity into a device that's large, but still relatively manageable. While its reflective gradient back begs to be shown off, there's no denying this is an expensive all-glass smartphone. So we advise getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases to give your smartphone the protection it deserves.

Keep that Galaxy Note10+ shining like new

I know, I know the Galaxy Note 10+ is a beautiful slab of glass, aluminum, and silicon, with a design that's meant to be shown off. But it's still a fragile device, so please put a case on it. Even if you have insurance that'll take care of replacing your powerhouse phone if it were to break, your Note 10+ deserves to be protected from all the scuffs, scratches, shatters, and even your slippery, sweaty butterfingers!

Our top choice is Otterbox's excellent Defender Series case, which comes with a tough-as-nails dual-layer design capable of withstanding even the harshest of conditions. You also get a clip-on holster with a useful belt clip that works as a kickstand. How cool is that?

Now, if that's too bulky and you'd rather have something slimmer, check out Spigen's Liquid Crystal case. Thanks to its transparent design, you can flaunt your Galaxy Note 10+'s gradient-finished back panel even when it's protected with a case.

While a case will take care of your phone's rear panel and sides, there's still the question of that gorgeous AMOLED screen on the front. To ensure it's well protected, check out some of the best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors that won't cost you more than pizza night for the whole family!