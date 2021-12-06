Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases 2022

By , published

Despite being a little dated at this point, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ still holds its own against some of the best Android smartphones currently available. The 2019 flagship packs power, precision, and productivity into a device that's large, but still relatively manageable. While its reflective gradient back begs to be shown off, there's no denying this is an expensive all-glass smartphone. So we advise getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases to give your smartphone the protection it deserves.

Legendary protection

Otterbox Defender Series - Black

With a polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover, Otterbox's Defender Series case also comes with a clip-on holster for added convenience and its swiveling belt clip doubles as a kickstand.

Get a grip

Speck Presidio Grip - Black

Affordable yet rugged, Speck's Presidio Grip case comes with a dual-layer construction. It can protect the Galaxy Note 10+ from up to 13 feet-high drops and features raised rubber ridges for a better grip.

Texas tough

Armadillotek Vanguard Series - 5G Case

With a dust flap to protect that USB-C port and a sturdy kickstand, this Texan-born case goes the extra mile to protect your Galaxy Note 10+. It doesn't interfere with wireless charging and comes in a variety of cool colors.

Officially luxurious

Samsung Leather Back Cover

If you're a fan of official accessories, get Samsung's leather cases for the Galaxy Note 10+. It's not cheap, but extremely well made. The leather case is also quite slim and has almost no extra bulk.

Transparent and tough

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen's Liquid Crystal case protects your Galaxy Note 10+ from scuffs and scratches while still allowing you to show it off to the world. The TPU case comes with reinforced buttons for added responsiveness.

Colorful and stylish

Crave Dual Guard

Boasting a rugged dual-layer design made of high-grade polycarbonate and TPU, Crave's Dual Guard is among the best Galaxy Note 10+ cases in the market. You also get a wide range of colors (e.g., Berry, Forest Green) to choose from.

Made from the finest materials

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Crafted from top-grain European Nubuck leather, Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet is as premium as they come. It also features three card slots on the inside, as well as a cash pocket.

First-party fabulousness

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Rugged Cover

Who better to trust for protecting your Galaxy Note 10+ than the folks who make it? Samsung's own rugged Galaxy Note 10+ case is sturdy, stylish, and comes with two kickstands of different lengths.

Quality and reliability

Spigen Neo Hybrid - Gunmetal

Spigen makes some of the finest cases in the business, and the Neo Hybrid is no different. It boasts a shock-absorbing TPU shell and a polycarbonate bumper, with tactile buttons that are easy to press.

Keeps the germs away

Tech21 Evo Check

Despite its ultra-thin design, Tech21's Evo Check case can protect your Galaxy Note 10+ from even the hardest of falls. It also features anti-microbial protection that's built right into the case's material.

Keep that Galaxy Note10+ shining like new

I know, I know the Galaxy Note 10+ is a beautiful slab of glass, aluminum, and silicon, with a design that's meant to be shown off. But it's still a fragile device, so please put a case on it. Even if you have insurance that'll take care of replacing your powerhouse phone if it were to break, your Note 10+ deserves to be protected from all the scuffs, scratches, shatters, and even your slippery, sweaty butterfingers!

Our top choice is Otterbox's excellent Defender Series case, which comes with a tough-as-nails dual-layer design capable of withstanding even the harshest of conditions. You also get a clip-on holster with a useful belt clip that works as a kickstand. How cool is that?

Now, if that's too bulky and you'd rather have something slimmer, check out Spigen's Liquid Crystal case. Thanks to its transparent design, you can flaunt your Galaxy Note 10+'s gradient-finished back panel even when it's protected with a case.

While a case will take care of your phone's rear panel and sides, there's still the question of that gorgeous AMOLED screen on the front. To ensure it's well protected, check out some of the best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors that won't cost you more than pizza night for the whole family!

Rajat Sharma
Rajat Sharma