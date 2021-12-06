Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Rajat Sharma published
Despite being a little dated at this point, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ still holds its own against some of the best Android smartphones currently available. The 2019 flagship packs power, precision, and productivity into a device that's large, but still relatively manageable. While its reflective gradient back begs to be shown off, there's no denying this is an expensive all-glass smartphone. So we advise getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ cases to give your smartphone the protection it deserves.
Otterbox Defender Series - Black
With a polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover, Otterbox's Defender Series case also comes with a clip-on holster for added convenience and its swiveling belt clip doubles as a kickstand.
Speck Presidio Grip - Black
Affordable yet rugged, Speck's Presidio Grip case comes with a dual-layer construction. It can protect the Galaxy Note 10+ from up to 13 feet-high drops and features raised rubber ridges for a better grip.
Armadillotek Vanguard Series - 5G Case
With a dust flap to protect that USB-C port and a sturdy kickstand, this Texan-born case goes the extra mile to protect your Galaxy Note 10+. It doesn't interfere with wireless charging and comes in a variety of cool colors.
Samsung Leather Back Cover
If you're a fan of official accessories, get Samsung's leather cases for the Galaxy Note 10+. It's not cheap, but extremely well made. The leather case is also quite slim and has almost no extra bulk.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen's Liquid Crystal case protects your Galaxy Note 10+ from scuffs and scratches while still allowing you to show it off to the world. The TPU case comes with reinforced buttons for added responsiveness.
Crave Dual Guard
Boasting a rugged dual-layer design made of high-grade polycarbonate and TPU, Crave's Dual Guard is among the best Galaxy Note 10+ cases in the market. You also get a wide range of colors (e.g., Berry, Forest Green) to choose from.
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
Crafted from top-grain European Nubuck leather, Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet is as premium as they come. It also features three card slots on the inside, as well as a cash pocket.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Rugged Cover
Who better to trust for protecting your Galaxy Note 10+ than the folks who make it? Samsung's own rugged Galaxy Note 10+ case is sturdy, stylish, and comes with two kickstands of different lengths.
Spigen Neo Hybrid - Gunmetal
Spigen makes some of the finest cases in the business, and the Neo Hybrid is no different. It boasts a shock-absorbing TPU shell and a polycarbonate bumper, with tactile buttons that are easy to press.
Keep that Galaxy Note10+ shining like new
I know, I know the Galaxy Note 10+ is a beautiful slab of glass, aluminum, and silicon, with a design that's meant to be shown off. But it's still a fragile device, so please put a case on it. Even if you have insurance that'll take care of replacing your powerhouse phone if it were to break, your Note 10+ deserves to be protected from all the scuffs, scratches, shatters, and even your slippery, sweaty butterfingers!
Our top choice is Otterbox's excellent Defender Series case, which comes with a tough-as-nails dual-layer design capable of withstanding even the harshest of conditions. You also get a clip-on holster with a useful belt clip that works as a kickstand. How cool is that?
Now, if that's too bulky and you'd rather have something slimmer, check out Spigen's Liquid Crystal case. Thanks to its transparent design, you can flaunt your Galaxy Note 10+'s gradient-finished back panel even when it's protected with a case.
While a case will take care of your phone's rear panel and sides, there's still the question of that gorgeous AMOLED screen on the front. To ensure it's well protected, check out some of the best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors that won't cost you more than pizza night for the whole family!
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.