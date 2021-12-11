Best Samsung Galaxy S10+ cases 2022
Repeat after me, my friends: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. Whether you just dropped hundreds on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ or you've had it since launch day, carrying it around without a case is just begging for Murphy's Law to visit that phone. We've got the best Galaxy S10+ cases — thin cases, clear cases, fun cases, leather cases, and even more.
Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S10+
Gone is the Herringbone on this award-winning case series, and in its place is a new pattern that is grippier than ever.
ArmadilloTek Urban Ranger
This is one of my favorite TPU cases around, offering a grippy, rugged look without any bulk and four excellent colors.
OtterBox Symmetry Series Slim Case
Give your S10 Plus a beautiful look with this glittery OtterBox case. It's slim and comes in various colors.
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
This U.K. brand makes a dapper case indeed, available in four suave shades of European nubuck leather.
Ringke Fusion X
This case offers clear, hard-shell backs, rugged colored bumpers, and a robust lip around that big camera module.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
The S10+ is a big, shiny phone, and it deserves a thin, shiny case! Glitter lets the Galaxy's rich color shine.
Incipio Esquire Holden
Incipio's new Esquire series has a fabulous fabric-backed case that looks as durable as it does dashing.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for S10 Plus
This Qi-compatible case has dust flaps over ports, a built-in kickstand and is available in nearly half a dozen darling colors.
X-Doria Raptic Shield Series
These three shimmering bumper colors ensure that whichever option you pick, you can rock it in style.
Galaxy S10+ Leather Back Cover
Samsung's leather case comes in various colors and offers a luxurious feel without making you pay luxury prices.
The Galaxy S10+ is a big, breakable phone that deserves a beefy, beautiful case, and while I can certainly understand wanting to keep things slim, that's no reason to skimp on protection—and, yes, that includes Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors! But since you're getting a case first, the refreshed Spigen Neo Hybrid is as fetching as it is sturdy. If you want to upgrade to something more durable, go for the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. The kickstand on the back is sturdy — and it doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around the Magic Kingdom — and we've finally got some more subdued color options like a two-tone purple and Sith-like red/black that can be unstated or ominous.
If you're feeling adventurous, though, grab the case that makes me giggle — and does a better job hiding smudges and scratches than a plain clear case — and GO GLITTER. It's more beautiful and more functional, a paradox case that's pretty and pretty awesome.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
