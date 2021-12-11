Best Samsung Galaxy S10+ cases 2022

Repeat after me, my friends: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. Whether you just dropped hundreds on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ or you've had it since launch day, carrying it around without a case is just begging for Murphy's Law to visit that phone. We've got the best Galaxy S10+ cases — thin cases, clear cases, fun cases, leather cases, and even more.

New look on a classic winner

Spigen Neo Hybrid for Galaxy S10+

Gone is the Herringbone on this award-winning case series, and in its place is a new pattern that is grippier than ever.

Ruggedly handsome

ArmadilloTek Urban Ranger

This is one of my favorite TPU cases around, offering a grippy, rugged look without any bulk and four excellent colors.

A little sparkle

OtterBox Symmetry Series Slim Case

Give your S10 Plus a beautiful look with this glittery OtterBox case. It's slim and comes in various colors.

High class carry-all

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

This U.K. brand makes a dapper case indeed, available in four suave shades of European nubuck leather.

Hard as crystal

Ringke Fusion X

This case offers clear, hard-shell backs, rugged colored bumpers, and a robust lip around that big camera module.

Bring on the glitter

Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter

The S10+ is a big, shiny phone, and it deserves a thin, shiny case! Glitter lets the Galaxy's rich color shine.

Fashionable fabric

Incipio Esquire Holden

Incipio's new Esquire series has a fabulous fabric-backed case that looks as durable as it does dashing.

"Don't mess with Texas" tough

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for S10 Plus

This Qi-compatible case has dust flaps over ports, a built-in kickstand and is available in nearly half a dozen darling colors.

Diamond-hard, diamond-brilliant

X-Doria Raptic Shield Series

These three shimmering bumper colors ensure that whichever option you pick, you can rock it in style.

Lap of luxury

Galaxy S10+ Leather Back Cover

Samsung's leather case comes in various colors and offers a luxurious feel without making you pay luxury prices.

So chic

i-Blason Cosmo Series

This simply divine slim case sports a stylishly modern geometric pattern with swirled marble pieces set in a golden lattice.

Best Galaxy S10+ cases

The Galaxy S10+ is a big, breakable phone that deserves a beefy, beautiful case, and while I can certainly understand wanting to keep things slim, that's no reason to skimp on protection—and, yes, that includes Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors! But since you're getting a case first, the refreshed Spigen Neo Hybrid is as fetching as it is sturdy. If you want to upgrade to something more durable, go for the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. The kickstand on the back is sturdy — and it doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around the Magic Kingdom — and we've finally got some more subdued color options like a two-tone purple and Sith-like red/black that can be unstated or ominous.

If you're feeling adventurous, though, grab the case that makes me giggle — and does a better job hiding smudges and scratches than a plain clear case — and GO GLITTER. It's more beautiful and more functional, a paradox case that's pretty and pretty awesome.

