Best Samsung Galaxy S10+ cases 2022

Repeat after me, my friends: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. Whether you just dropped hundreds on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ or you've had it since launch day, carrying it around without a case is just begging for Murphy's Law to visit that phone. We've got the best Galaxy S10+ cases — thin cases, clear cases, fun cases, leather cases, and even more.

Best Galaxy S10+ cases

The Galaxy S10+ is a big, breakable phone that deserves a beefy, beautiful case, and while I can certainly understand wanting to keep things slim, that's no reason to skimp on protection—and, yes, that includes Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors! But since you're getting a case first, the refreshed Spigen Neo Hybrid is as fetching as it is sturdy. If you want to upgrade to something more durable, go for the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. The kickstand on the back is sturdy — and it doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around the Magic Kingdom — and we've finally got some more subdued color options like a two-tone purple and Sith-like red/black that can be unstated or ominous.

If you're feeling adventurous, though, grab the case that makes me giggle — and does a better job hiding smudges and scratches than a plain clear case — and GO GLITTER. It's more beautiful and more functional, a paradox case that's pretty and pretty awesome.