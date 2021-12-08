Best Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors 2022

Scratching or breaking the screen on your Galaxy S10+ is one of the worst things that can happen to your shiny new phone. To protect that large display, you're going to want to invest in a quality screen protector. We've rounded up a list of some of the very best, whether they're made of glass or plastic film. See which screen protector catches your eye. When you're done looking at screen protectors, don't forget to choose a Galaxy S10+ case.

UV curing amFilm Ultra Glass Screen Protector $40 at Amazon This curved glass follows the contours of the S10+ screen, comes with a UV curing kit, and is compatible with the fingerprint sensor. Pack of protection LK HD Clear Screen Protector (3-Pack) $11 at Amazon LK's film protectors are thin, clear, and clean, with good margins for cases and precise cutouts for those hole-punch cameras and the top earpiece. Smooth as water IQ Shield LiQuidSkin (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon This 2-pack protects your phone without getting in the way of selfies, cases, or that ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. They are also self-healing. Made in the USA ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Galaxy S10 Plus $8.95 at Amazon These protectors provide serious defense since they're made of the same kind of materials used with US military and aerospace equipment. Tested, tried and true Skinomi TechSkin (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon These self-healing screen protectors provide bubble-free installation and work with Samsung's fingerprint sensor. Unabashedly ultrasonic incompatible amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S10 Plus $9.99 at Amazon This is an affordable, traditional adhesive tempered glass protector that doesn't work with the in-screen sensor, but it does offer top-notch protection.

Best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors

There are a few things to consider before purchasing one of the best Galaxy S10+ screen protectors.

That ultrasonic sensor can't stand gaps

Because that swanky new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor uses sound pressure waves to map and read your finger, there absolutely, positively cannot be any air gaps between your screen and its screen protector. The amFilm Ultra Glass Screen Protector uses a UV-drying application system that ensures no air pockets or gaps between tempered glass and your Galaxy S10+'s screen, so it works fine. Unfortunately, other tempered glass screen protectors that use traditional adhesives around the edges leave gaps that disrupt the ultrasonic sensor's readings and make it impossible to get clean, consistent readings of your prints.

If you can't stomach a pricier option to cover your screen, you'll have to settle for film screen protectors like the IQ Shield or the LK 3-Pack. That's just the way the cookie crumbles with cutting-edge tech sometimes.

The sensor or the screen: which do you value more?

While the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is neat, it's also finicky and slow. I'm betting that protecting that screen means more to many of you than using the fingerprint sensor. If that's how you feel, you should consider disabling the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and using Smart Lock, Facial recognition, and a PIN/Pattern/Password to secure your phone instead. As someone who's used Smart Lock since the old Moto X days when it was called Trusted Bluetooth, this is a useful feature that's made me care a little less about the fingerprint sensor overall.

Especially since it means that I can ignore this glitchy new sensor and grab myself an affordable traditional tempered glass protector like the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack to protect the screen on my new beautiful beast of a phone.