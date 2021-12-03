Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases 2022

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cases protect Samsung's supersized flagship, and with that big beautiful 6.9-inch screen comes a larger and heavier phone than even last year's devices. While I can understand not wanting to bulk up your S20 Ultra, a case is not optional on a phone this big; you need a protective case to add grip to that big glass back and add some cushions or shock-absorbing bumpers to the corners. From clear and ultra thin cases to big and functional, these are the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases to buy your new flagship.

Go beyond a basic case

There's no need to hide the Galaxy S20 Ultra's beautiful glass back, especially when clear cases like the Ringke Fusion X are getting more durable every year. For a thin case option that will add a lot of grip, the Tech21 Studio Colour comes in some darling shades and gently hugs the S20's curves while also helping you keep hold of your super-sized S20 Ultra.

Considering how big this phone already is, you might as well go for broke and choose among the best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases you can find. That might mean a durable case that can double as a kickstand both horizontally or vertically. I've enjoyed the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series because it's durable as all get-out and the kickstand also doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around. That kickstand is also far more sturdy than most of the wimpy landscape-only kickstands built into the back of other cases. The ability to use it in portrait mode makes it easier to browse social media or reading e-books while eating a quick dinner in the break room.

How much protection do you really need with the S20 Ultra?

Weighing in at about half a pound, getting a case that can absorb the impact of an S20 Ultra being dropped from shoulder-high is pretty important, but no matter what, you need a case that offers a lip around the screen and that big, honkin' camera module. I'm a fan of the ArmadilloTek CyberRanger because it has absorbent gel cushions in the four corners of the case to help better protect your super-sized phone from the ever-so-dreaded corner drop.

However, don't think that you have to go thick and tank-like to defend your Ultra; some slimmer cases are offering decent drop protection these days, like the Tech21 Studio Colour with its 8-foot impact protection and lithe form. Even slim TPU cases like the Ringke Air-S can offer some impact protection and grip without getting bulky.

Materials matter

For a protective case, there's a whole MSDS database of material types out there, but there's only five you really need to care about:

TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane): flexible, cheap to manufacture, and can be molded into just about any shape and color you want. This is the de facto material for single-layer cases and the inner layer of hybrid cases; most "silicone" cases are actually TPU.

PC (polycarbonate): hard plastic will crack before it bends, not great for drops but okay for scratch protection; this is what most "ultra-thin" cases are made of.

Leather: tanned hides (or a faux material imitating it), feel great in hand, have a luxurious feel, but tend to be expensive. Leather is the most popular material for folios and wallet cases, as well as premium cases.

Metal: mostly used for accents in phone cases, can be molded in many ways, thousands of metal types available, and feels nice in hand. You won't see metal often used in smartphone cases because most metals will interfere with wireless charging.

Microfiber: thin fabric with an excellent texture, typically used to line premium cases to prevent the phone from getting scratched while inside the case.

For the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you want a case with at least some TPU in it around the bumper so that it's easy to get in/out and adds a little impact absorption. If you can, a case with a microfiber lining is a great way to ensure that should dirt/dust find its way into the cracks and crevices of your case that it shouldn't scratch the back glass of your S20 Ultra.

Need more options?

Thousands of cases are out there for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and if the cases here aren't enough to tickle your fancy, we have some more precise roundups for those of you looking for heavy duty cases, thin cases, clear cases, leather cases and wallet cases.