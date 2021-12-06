Best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases 2022

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases protect one of the most beautiful phones ever made, consisting of slippery metal and scratchable glass. So if you're worried about scuffing up the investment, there's no time like the present to grab yourself one of the best Galaxy S20 cases that are available right now, from heavy-duty to leather to thin and lightweight options.

Which best Samsung Galaxy S20 case should I buy?

I'm a huge fan of the slim but sturdy Caseology Parallax in Aqua Green, which I owned for my Cloud Blue Galaxy S20. Samsung's own Leather Back Cover case is a bit pricier than the other options, but in return, you get the best-fitting case on this list, with beautiful metal buttons that will hold up to the test of time. Something a bit simpler and more versatile is Spigen's Liquid Air, an absolute classic in black that nevertheless does a great job protecting your beautiful new Galaxy S20.

