Best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Christine Persaud published
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases protect one of the most beautiful phones ever made, consisting of slippery metal and scratchable glass. So if you're worried about scuffing up the investment, there's no time like the present to grab yourself one of the best Galaxy S20 cases that are available right now, from heavy-duty to leather to thin and lightweight options.
Caseology Parallax Case
This hybrid honey of a case has a lot in common with the Spigen Neo Hybrid. Still, it comes in better color combos for that great protection, including a new teal "Aqua Green" that is even more alluring in person than the renders do justice.
Ringke Fusion X
The Fusion X is one of those cases you'll either love or hate the second you see it. I love it, and if you do, too, this rugged clear case will give you a distinct look and some beefy corner air cushions.
Samsung Leather Back Cover
Samsung's leather cases are made with genuine leather, with a soft microfiber lining and aluminum buttons. This leather case comes in lovely neutral brown color that perfect for both work or play.
Spigen Liquid Air Case
Keep your carbon fiber classics and give me the Liquid Air any day of the week. The diamond pattern covering the back is just deep enough to add a real grip while still feeling slim and sleek in hand.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case
I love the big sturdy kickstand on this heavy-duty case because it works in portrait or landscape mode, and I can use it as a basic grip. We've also got a wide selection of colors to choose from here, from understated black and white to neon orange.
UAG Plasma Series
This is one of the sturdiest clear cases around for the S20, with a durable clear brace across the back and a varied honeycomb pattern that adds extra grip and excitement to this rugged beauty.
Supcase UB Pro
Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line delivers on quality and price year after year. The Pro features a kickstand on the back and uses a front bracket to keep your phone in place and protected more than a TPU bumper alone.
ESR Essential Zero
This slim silicone case lets you show off that subtle glow on your Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue S20 while keeping it from getting scratched or scuffed. It also adds some much-needed grip to prevent you from accidentally dropping the device.
OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
OtterBox is quite possibly the most recognizable name in durable phone cases, and make no mistake; you pay for that legacy. You also get a sturdy case in a deep alluring blue that puts the TARDIS to shame.
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
Wrapped in European full-grain nubuck leather, Snakehive's wallet cases feel better than Samsung's first-party leather cases, at least in my humble opinion. You can also find them in more colors, including a lovely new Teal replacing the older Honey Gold we saw last year.
Tech21 Studio Design
Speaking of ways to spice up the look of your S20, another case that fits this bill nicely is the Tech21 Studio Design. The pattern on the back gives the S20 a welcome touch of flair, and of course, the case comes in a few different colors. You also get 8-foot drop protection!
Speck Products Presidio Grip Case
Being as expensive as it is, having a secure grip on the S20 at all times is a must. Thankfully, this is something the Speck Presidio Grip does really well. Offered in black, the case has a grip-friendly design that's been drop-tested up to 13 feet to ensure maximum protection.
Ringke Air-S
This affordable case is slim but grippy, with a flexible TPU makeup that makes it easy to remove, which is a huge plus if you have ever struggled to remove a case from a slippery phone. There are three color options here, but I like the pink sand and the soft Lavender Gray.
Which best Samsung Galaxy S20 case should I buy?
I'm a huge fan of the slim but sturdy Caseology Parallax in Aqua Green, which I owned for my Cloud Blue Galaxy S20. Samsung's own Leather Back Cover case is a bit pricier than the other options, but in return, you get the best-fitting case on this list, with beautiful metal buttons that will hold up to the test of time. Something a bit simpler and more versatile is Spigen's Liquid Air, an absolute classic in black that nevertheless does a great job protecting your beautiful new Galaxy S20.
If you need further suggestions for the best Galaxy S20 cases, we have dedicated roundups for the best thin cases, the best heavy duty cases, and Best Clear Cases.
We also have excellent case collections for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. And if you've already upgraded to the newest device in the line-up, check out our selection of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 instead.
