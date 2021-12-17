Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases Android Central 2021

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases will not only keep your new flagship smartphone protected, but also keep it looking as stylish as you are. Whether you prefer a clear case, a flip case, something colorful, or even something rugged, there's no scarcity of options with a smartphone as popular as the Galaxy 21. And the best part is that you don't even have to spend a lot of money to keep your Galaxy S21 looking great for a long time. Here are some of the best Galaxy S21 cases you can buy today.

What are the best Galaxy S21 cases?

Samsung Galaxy S21 is still one of the best Android phones you can currently buy. That said, it's a premium device that demands the best care, and for that, you're going to want to pick up a case that can handle anything and everything.

My personal preference is to have a stylish case that balances protection, weight, thinness, and feel. To that end, I think the Caseology Nano Pop is the best overall option. While the texture across the back isn't as thick as the Caseology Parallax, it feels grippier in hand — especially around the bumper — and the bold accent around the camera module draws the eye.