Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases Android Central 2021
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases will not only keep your new flagship smartphone protected, but also keep it looking as stylish as you are. Whether you prefer a clear case, a flip case, something colorful, or even something rugged, there's no scarcity of options with a smartphone as popular as the Galaxy 21. And the best part is that you don't even have to spend a lot of money to keep your Galaxy S21 looking great for a long time. Here are some of the best Galaxy S21 cases you can buy today.
- Colorful and well-textured: Caseology Nano Pop
- Slim grip and grit: Ringke Onyx Series
- Tried and true protection: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for Galaxy S21
- Premium fit and feel: Samsung Leather Cover
- Clear and crisp: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series for Galaxy S21
- Carry everything in style: Smartish Wallet Slayer
- Think inside the box: Otterbox Symmetry Case for Galaxy S21
- Sleek yet sturdy: TORRAS Guardian Series
- Stand and deliver: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
- Lightweight and durable: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case
- Simple elegance: OCASE Retro Series Wallet
- Tough and textured: Caseology Parallax Case
Colorful and well-textured: Caseology Nano PopStaff Pick
The Galaxy S21 is the first Android smartphone to get Caseology's Nano Pop Series, and it's been 110% worth the wait. The texturing on this case makes it grippier than Caseology's longtime favorite Parallax, and the color combos here are bold, beautiful, and pop around the camera cutout of the S21.
Slim grip and grit: Ringke Onyx Series
If you want to add some grip to your slippery little Samsung, Ringke's Onyx series has two variants worth checking out. While the regular Onyx comes in three solid colors, the Onyx Design features patterns on a black canvas. There's a nice anti-slip texture across the case and even anchor points for attaching a lanyard or a wrist strap.
Tried and true protection: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for Galaxy S21
ArmadilloTek makes some of the most rugged phone cases this side of the Pecos, and its vaunted Vanguard collection is one of the best. It is rated MIL-STD-810G, which is double the regular military drop test rating, which means the S21 can survive drops from a height of up to 20 feet! It comes with a built-in kickstand and is wireless charging compatible.
Premium fit and feel: Samsung Leather Cover
Samsung's Leather case isn't just one of the best first-party cases you can buy, it's also one of the best leather cases for the S21 period. And while it's a great look and a great feel in hand, I should warn you that this case offers no lip around the screen. This is a premium case, but it's not heavy-duty protection by any means.
Clear and crisp: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series for Galaxy S21
Clear cases tend to be either waifishly thin or bulky brutes, but Spigen strikes a nice balance between the two extremes with its Liquid Crystal Series. There are small air cushions in the corners, but they don't bulk up the case, and the back is crystal clear with good grip — though I'll confess, I'm partial to the Glitter variant as it hides smudges and scuffs better.
Carry everything in style: Smartish Wallet Slayer
Wallet cases are usually rigid, bulky, and boringly colored, but Smartish breaks the mold and offers up wallet cases that are fun and personal. The TPU back can flex, so whether you're carrying one card or five, it grips them tight. You can also select a dozen pre-set designs or make a case with a personal photo or artwork that's one-of-a-kind.
Think inside the box: Otterbox Symmetry Case for Galaxy S21
There are few case series as instantly recognizable and implicitly trusted as the OtterBox Symmetry Series. I adore the bold Scuba Blue color available this year, as it looks absolutely stunning in person, and it has OtterBox's durability to back up that pretty face. Then, of course, there's also the usual Black color if you prefer something a bit subdued.
Sleek yet sturdy: TORRAS Guardian Series
Despite having a slim and lightweight design, the Guardian Series case from TORRAS is capable of protecting your Galaxy S21 from all kinds of damage. It's MIL-STD-810H certified and is made from skin-friendly materials. The case's back panel features a soft matte finish, and you also get full wireless charging support.
Stand and deliver: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
This case makes watching video or conducting Duo, or Zoom calls hands-free easier than ever, thanks to its unique kickstand, which is adjustable up to 60 degrees. The raised corners and flexible polymer give it extra protection. You can pick one up in Black or clear to go with whatever S21 color you have.
Lightweight and durable: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is low-key one of our all-time favorite smartphone cases. It is thin, has a low profile, and securely protects your precious device. The light texture on the back not only makes the phone easier to grip than smooth cases, but also a genuine pleasure to hold. How many cases can you say that about?
Simple elegance: OCASE Retro Series Wallet
While a more modern design is available for this series, I prefer the extra flair and binding on the Retro Series. The feature set for both is the same, right down to the RFID-blocking to keep your cards safe from being skimmed by someone out on the streets. The color choices here are nice and subdued, but I especially love Navy Blue.
Tough and textured: Caseology Parallax Case
The Caseology Parallax line is one of our favorite cases. It is affordable, stylish, protective, and a pleasure to hold. Plus, it comes in several interesting colors, including Matte Black, Ash Gray, Pink, and our favorite — Purple-ish. I love the styling here, but the bumper isn't quite as grippy as the Nano Pop.
What are the best Galaxy S21 cases?
Samsung Galaxy S21 is still one of the best Android phones you can currently buy. That said, it's a premium device that demands the best care, and for that, you're going to want to pick up a case that can handle anything and everything.
My personal preference is to have a stylish case that balances protection, weight, thinness, and feel. To that end, I think the Caseology Nano Pop is the best overall option. While the texture across the back isn't as thick as the Caseology Parallax, it feels grippier in hand — especially around the bumper — and the bold accent around the camera module draws the eye.
If you want the most rugged protection you can get, you should consider a heavy-duty case like the Armadillotek Vanguard Series. Not only is it built like a tank, but the integrated kickstand functions in both landscape for watching YouTube videos and portrait for Zoom calls with friends and family. I also like the Otterbox Symmetry Series, but take notice that there's a slight gap next to the flash that could catch lint or debris while in your pocket.
There are sure to be more great Galaxy S21 cases added to this list, so keep checking back for updates, as well as our roundups for best S21 wallet cases and heavy duty S21 cases. We've also compiled case roundups for all of the Galaxy S21 models, including the best Galaxy S21+ cases and the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases, if you or someone you know may be considering one of the larger devices. While you're at it, go ahead and pick up one of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors too.
