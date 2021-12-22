Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors Android Central 2021
While there is no shortage of standout features on the Samsung Galaxy S21, one of the things that stands out the most about the device from an aesthetic perspective, and that is literally in your face all the time, is its gorgeous screen. Presumably, you've decided to pick up a great case to protect the phone from accidental drops or falls, but have you thought about how you're going to keep the front of the phone free of scratches, nicks, and cracks? Then, take a look at this roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors so that your smartphone stays stunning for years to come.
The GlassFusion+ is a hybrid glass solution that covers the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S21 with military strength protection that is nearly unbreakable. It looks and feels like the glass on your screen and delivers clear viewing and fingerprint sensor sensitivity.
Easy appllication: Supershieldz Screen Protector (3-Pack)
At 9H hardness and nearly total clarity, you still get that great touchscreen experience, along with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints. This affordable kit also skips the bulky applicators for an easy pocketbook method.
Strong as an Otterbox: Otterbox Clearly Protected Film Series
You trust Otterbox to deliver rugged, durable, and dependable cases, so why not trust the company to protect the screen of your phone as well? The Clearly Protected Film is scratch-resistant and easy to install, and it provides a flawless touch response experience with your S21 screen.
Ultra-premium: Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Whitestone makes some of the best screen protectors around, and while they are among the more expensive options, you get the quality you pay for here. The UV curing system allows for a better fit and compatibility with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
Value pick: TOCOL Tempered Screen and Camera Lens Protector (6-Pack)
This multipack not only comes with three tempered glass screen protectors, but it also includes three camera lens protectors to help protect the new camera housing that's more prominent than ever. So protect both the front and back of your S21 with this value pack.
Double-duty: UniqueMe Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector (2+3-Pack)
This two-pack also includes three camera sensor covers so that both the front and back areas are protected. These protectors are made of high-quality tempered glass that has a sturdy 9H hardness level. As a bonus, it comes with an installation frame to ease your setup process.
Stylishly durable: Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protectors (2-Pack)
Spigen is well-known for its affordable and durable cases that offer stylish protection for the back of your phone. The NeoFlex line of screen protectors is made to complement and protect the front display perfectly. They are easy to apply without bubbles or creases, preserving a clear screen with zero glares or rainbow effects.
Film star: GOBUKEE PET Screen Protectors (2-Pack)
If you're not a fan of tempered glass for its thickness or its tendency to interfere with touch sensitivity, try a film protector instead. This dual-pack is nice and thin, and the self-healing technology means that even if it does somehow scratch, it won't last forever. There are actually four pieces in the pack with a pair of camera lens protectors included as well.
Liquid luxury: ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector (3-pack)
We're a fan of ESR's cases, so it stands to reason that we'd also like their screen protectors. This three-pack gives you edge-to-edge coverage that protects while still offering full-screen responsiveness. The self-healing also helps it better withstand wear over time.
When you're carrying around one of the absolute best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you want to ensure your premium device is as protected as possible. That means getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, as well as one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors.
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, it's hard to overlook the six-pack of screen protectors and camera lens protectors from TOCOL. The ZAGG Invisible Shield GlassFusion+ Screen Protector is a more premium option, but that only comes as a single and can be rather pricey. If you're on a tight budget, consider the Supershieldz three-pack, durable and easily affordable.
Protecting your phone is certainly important, but don't forget all of the other fun and practical items that can add to your smartphone experience. In addition to cases and covers, we've compiled a list of the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S21 that you might also want to check out.
