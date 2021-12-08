Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Accessories 2022
The Samsung Galaxy lineup is the cream of the crop in the Android world, so if you're going to spring for the best phone, don't you want to deck it out with all of the best accessories? From cases to screen protectors, earbuds to chargers, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories that will be a great fit for your phone, regardless of whether you opt for the S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for Galaxy S21 series
It's hard to find a more dependable and indestructible case for your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra than the Vanguard. Not only does it offer military-grade impact protection, but it has a built-in kickstand, which is perfect for watching videos or engaging in hands-free video chats. Even though the case offers maximum protection, you can still use wireless charging pads and NFC payments without removing it.
Supershieldz Screen Protectors
Not only do you get three screen protectors to keep the display on your Galaxy S21 looking sharp and pristine, but Supershieldz also has one of the easiest application methods on the market. At 9H hardness and nearly total clarity, you still get that great touchscreen experience, along with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints. Tempered glass options are available for both the S21 and S21+.
ESR Lens Protectors
One of our biggest initial fears with the S21's new camera module design was that it would leave the device susceptible to scratches or other damages. Thankfully, ESR offers protective coverings to keep your S21's camera module safe from scratches. They are available for each size and come two to a package, along with two cleaning kits and detailed installation instructions. They also add a bit of drama to the look of your device!
RAVPower 10,000mAh Power Bank
This little power pack is perfect for those on the go, as it fits nicely into any purse, backpack, or briefcase. Don't let its small size fool you! It packs a 10,000mAh cell capable of 20W Power Delivery charging via a USB-C port or a PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port. Its capacity means that it can top off your Galaxy S21 more than twice, or failing that, top off yours and your friend's phone — even if they've got an iPhone.
Anker PowerWave Alloy 15W
Galaxy phones have been able to take advantage wireless charging for years and even faster charging speeds, but many of the Qi charging pads on the market are sub-optimal because they make your phone lie flat on the table. This popular puck charger can charge your phone at 15W instead of the 7-10W that many others offer. It also features an aluminum base to help keep your S21 nice and cool while charging.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest and greatest wearable from Samsung. Introduced alongside the Note 20 series, it's available in a smaller 41mm and larger 45mm size. You can choose from silver, black, or gorgeous bronze color, as well as stainless steel or more premium titanium materials. It runs on Samsung's proprietary Tizen software but operates with Android and iOS phones. We like it so much that we've got it as one of our best Android smartwatches!
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Get all the top specs you would expect from the latest Galaxy Buds, including active noise cancelation that eliminates up to 99% of external noise, IPX7 water resistance, and solid eight-hour battery life. Speaking of battery, the case is Qi-compatible, and you can get up to an hour of additional playback time after just five minutes of charging. With these, you also get to experience 360-degree Dolby Head Tracking technology for true spatial audio. The Galaxy Buds Pro are available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5
Don't be fooled by the iPhone in this image; iOttie car mounts are perfect for your Samsung Galaxy S21 device. It's available with CD, cup holder, dashboard, or vent attachments and has a telescopic arm to help you adjust your viewing angle. There is a lip at the bottom, strong yet flexible arms to hold your phone in place while driving, and it has a magnetic cord organizer to neatly keep your charging cables out of the way.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTags
Never lose your keys, wallet, or pet again, thanks to these smart Bluetooth trackers. Samsung makes it easy to keep track of your belongings right from your S21 phone and the Samsung SmartThings Find app. Similar to Tile trackers, the Galaxy SmartTags work thanks to Bluetooth LE technology. If you lose an item, other Galaxy owners' devices can ping you safely and securely and let you know where your lost item is. They are available in single or double packs.
The best accessories for the best phones
The best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, series deserve the absolute best accessories. Not only do they add to the experience of your phone, but they can also protect it or make them easier to use.
While we are big fans of the ArmadilloTek Vanguard series of Galaxy S21 cases, if they're not quite your style, be sure to check out our roundups for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases, and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.
While protecting your Galaxy S21 screen is paramount with a good screen protector like the ones from Supershieldz, it's important to remember that one size doesn't fit all. We also have roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors, the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors, and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors.
Finally, while iOttie makes some great car mounts, they aren't the only ones around by any means. Take a look at some of the other unique options in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts.
